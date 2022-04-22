UPSSSC Recruitment 2022 for 76 Supply Inspector, Lower Class Assistant & Other Posts, Apply Online @upsssc.gov.in

UPSSSC Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on upsssc.gov.in for 76 vacancies. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

UPSSSC Recruitment 2022: Uttar PradeshSubordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Senior Assistant, Lower Assistant and Supply Inspector. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 12 May 2022. Candidates can check educational qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

Important Dates:

Application Begin: 22 April 2022

Last Date for Registration: 12 May 2022

Fee Payment Last Date: 12 May 2022

Correction Last Date: 19 May 2022

Exam Date: 29 June 2022

Admit Card Available: Before Exam

UPSSSC Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Senior Class Assistant - 11 Posts

Lower Class Assistant - 20 Posts

Supply Inspector - 45 Posts

UPSSSC Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidate must have a Graduate Degree from a recognized University. Candidates can refer to the official notification pdf for more details.

UPSSSC Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

Candidates must be between 21 to 40 years. There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates.

UPSSSC Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

Selection of the candidates will be done based on written test and interviews.

Download UPSSSC Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF Here

Apply Online

UPSSSC Recruitment 2022 Application Form

Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 12 May 2022. Candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

UPSSSC Recruitment 2022 Application Fee