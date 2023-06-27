UPSSSC Enforcement Constable Jobs 2023 Apply For 477 Vacancies

UPSSSC Recruitment 2023 for 477 Enforcement Constable; Check Eligibility, Syllabus, Salary, Apply Online from July 7

UPSSSC Recruitment 2023 for 477 Enforcement Constable: UPSSSC  has invited online applications for the 477 Enforcement Constable Posts on its official website. Check  UPSSSC  Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

UPSSSC Recruitment 2023
UPSSSC Recruitment 2023

UPSSSC Recruitment 2023 Notification: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has invited online applications for the post of Enforcement Constable. A total of 477 Enforcement Constable posts are to be fill by the recruitment drive for which you can apply in online mode at upsssc.gov.in.

The registration process will start on July 07 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is July 28, 2023.
 

  UPSSSC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening date of online application : July 07, 2023
Closing date of application: July 28, 2023
Closing date for submission of application fee: August 04, 2023. 

 

UPSSSC Recruitment 2023: Overview 

Organization     UPSSSC
Post Name     Enforcement Constable
Vacancies     377
Category     Govt Jobs
Job Location     All India
Opening Date for Online Application July 07, 2023
Last Date for Online Application  July 28, 2023
Mode of Apply     Online
Age Limit  18 to 25 Yrs
Official Website     upsssc.gov.in


UPSSSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

 

Career Counseling

A total of 477 vacancies for Enforcement Constables  are to be filled by the recruitment drive launched in the state. 
 

UPSSSC Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

 

Candidates should have 12th or Intermediate from the recognised board. 
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

 

 

UPSSSC Recruitment 2023: Age Limit
Minimum 18 Years
Maximum 25 Years
Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.
 

 

UPSSSC Recruitment 2023: Pay Scale/ Remuneration

 

Rs. 5200-20200/-
UPSSSC Recruitment 2023: Application Fee
 All the candidates have to pay ₹25 as an application fee.


UPSSSC Recruitment 2023 Selection Process: 

 

Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of their score in the Preliminary Eligibility Test 2022. Candidates willing to apply for these posts should have appeared for the PET 2022 and have been issued a score card.
 
UPSSSC Recruitment 2023 PDF

 

More Jobs...

Upcoming Government Jobs 2023 LIVE: Employment News, Notifications

BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023 For 1,70,461 Posts: Check District Wise Vacancies List

HSSC Group D Recruitment 2023 For 13536 Posts: Check Eligibility

NHPC Recruitment 2023 For 388 JE & Other Posts: Check Eligibility Criteria


 
 
UPSSSC Recruitment 2023:How To Apply 

 

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
Step 1: Visit to the official website– upsssc.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on the link available on the Live Advertisement Seagement on the homepage.
Step 3: Now you will have to provide personal details and educational and other information.
Step 4: After that, submit the application form.
Step 5: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.
 
 

FAQ

What are the Important Dates for UPSSSC Recruitment 2023?

Opening date of online application : July 07, 2023 Closing date of application: July 28, 2023 Closing date for submission of application fee: August 04, 2023.

What is the Eligibility Criteria for UPSSSC Recruitment 2023?

Candidates should have 12th or Intermediate from the recognised board.

What is the age limit to apply for UPSSSC Recruitment 2023?

Minimum 18 Years and maximum 25 Years of candidates can apply for these posts.

References

  1. printing it to make typesetting industry. dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled
  2. typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  3. text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  4. text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.entially
  5. dummy text of the text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.aplly
  6. mply dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing but also the leap typesetting industry.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next