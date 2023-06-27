UPSSSC Recruitment 2023 for 477 Enforcement Constable; Check Eligibility, Syllabus, Salary, Apply Online from July 7

UPSSSC Recruitment 2023 for 477 Enforcement Constable: UPSSSC has invited online applications for the 477 Enforcement Constable Posts on its official website. Check UPSSSC Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

UPSSSC Recruitment 2023 Notification: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has invited online applications for the post of Enforcement Constable. A total of 477 Enforcement Constable posts are to be fill by the recruitment drive for which you can apply in online mode at upsssc.gov.in.

The registration process will start on July 07 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is July 28, 2023.



UPSSSC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening date of online application : July 07, 2023

Closing date of application: July 28, 2023

Closing date for submission of application fee: August 04, 2023.

UPSSSC Recruitment 2023: Overview

Organization UPSSSC Post Name Enforcement Constable Vacancies 377 Category Govt Jobs Job Location All India Opening Date for Online Application July 07, 2023 Last Date for Online Application July 28, 2023 Mode of Apply Online Age Limit 18 to 25 Yrs Official Website upsssc.gov.in



UPSSSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

A total of 477 vacancies for Enforcement Constables are to be filled by the recruitment drive launched in the state.



UPSSSC Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Candidates should have 12th or Intermediate from the recognised board.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

UPSSSC Recruitment 2023: Age Limit

Minimum 18 Years

Maximum 25 Years

Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.



UPSSSC Recruitment 2023: Pay Scale/ Remuneration

Rs. 5200-20200/-

UPSSSC Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

All the candidates have to pay ₹25 as an application fee.



UPSSSC Recruitment 2023 Selection Process:

Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of their score in the Preliminary Eligibility Test 2022. Candidates willing to apply for these posts should have appeared for the PET 2022 and have been issued a score card.



UPSSSC Recruitment 2023 PDF

UPSSSC Recruitment 2023:How To Apply

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.

Step 1: Visit to the official website– upsssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link available on the Live Advertisement Seagement on the homepage.

Step 3: Now you will have to provide personal details and educational and other information.

Step 4: After that, submit the application form.

Step 5: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.



