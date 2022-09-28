UPSSSC Result 2022 for Upper/ Lower Division Assistant Released: Download Here

UPSSSC Result 2022 is available on upsssc.gov.in. Candidates can check the PDF, Cut Off and other details below.

UPSSSC Result 2022 for Upper Lower/Upper Division Assistant Released: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the result of the exam conducted for the post of Lower/Upper Class Assistant and Supply Inspector on its website i.e. upsssc.gov.in. Participants can download UPSSSC Upper/ Lower Division Assistant Result from the official website.

UPSSSC Result 2022 for Upper Lower/Upper Division Assistant Download Link

A total of 189 candidates are shortlisted in this exam. All the shortlisted candidates will be called for Document Verification. UPSSSC DV will be held on 02 November 2022.’

The candidates can check the cut off marks below:

Category Marks General 86.75 EWS 86.75 OBC 86.75 SC 85.00 ST Not Applicable

How to Download UPSSSC Result for Upper/ Lower Division Assistant and Supply Inspector ?

Step 1: Go to the official website of the commission

Step 2 : On the homepage, you will find a link to download the result ‘आयोग के विज्ञापन संख्या-03-परीक्षा/2022, सम्मिलित प्रवर/अवर वर्ग सहायक, पूर्ति निरीक्षक मुख्य परीक्षा-(प्रा0आ0प0-2021)/04 की लिखित परीक्षा के आधार पर अर्हता/अभिलेख परीक्षण हेतु अर्ह पाये गए अभ्यर्थियों का परिणाम।’

Step 3: Download UPSSSC Result PDF

Step 4: Check the selected candudates’ Roll Number

Step 5: Take a print out of the result for future records

The commission published the notiifcation in the month of April 2022. Online applications were invited from the candidates from 22 April to 12 May 2022 on the official website of the commission.

The exam was held on 17 July 2022 and the answer key for the same was uploaded on 18 July 2022. UPSSSC then released the revised answer key on 31 August 2022.