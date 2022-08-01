UPSSSC Revised Answer Key 2022 (Out) for JE/Computer & Foreman Posts @upsssc.gov.in, Download PDF

Uttar Pradesh SSSC has released the revised answer key for the post of Jr Engineer and others on its official website- upsssc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

UPSSSC Revised Answer Key 2022: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the revised answer key for recruitment to the post of Jr Engineer, Computer & Foreman. All those candidates who appeared in the written exam for the above posts can download the revised answer key through the official website of UPSSSC.i.e. upsssc.gov.in.

You can download the UPSSSC Revised Answer Key 2022 directly from the official website given below.

Direct Link to Download: UPSSSC Revised Answer Key 2022





It is noted that Commission had conducted the combined competitive exam for the post of Jr Engineer, Computer & Foreman on 16 April 2022. Commission has earlier uploaded the provisional answer key for the above post on 22 April 2022 and demanded objection to the candidates for the same.

After evaluation and assessing the objections, now Commission has uploaded the revised answer key for all the Eight series of test booklet including A, B, C, D, E, F, G and H and also the second sittings Paper 2.

Candidates can download the UPSSSC Revised Answer Key 2022 for the above post from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download UPSSSC Revised Answer Key 2022