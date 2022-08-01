UPSSSC Revised Answer Key 2022 (Out) for JE/Computer & Foreman Posts @upsssc.gov.in, Download PDF

UPSSSC Revised Answer Key 2022: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the revised answer key for recruitment to the post of Jr Engineer, Computer & Foreman. All those candidates who appeared in the written exam for the above posts can download the revised answer key through the official website of UPSSSC.i.e. upsssc.gov.in.
You can download the UPSSSC Revised Answer Key 2022 directly from the official website given below.
Direct Link to Download: UPSSSC Revised Answer Key 2022
It is noted that Commission had conducted the combined competitive exam for the post of Jr Engineer, Computer & Foreman on 16 April 2022. Commission has earlier uploaded the provisional answer key for the above post on 22 April 2022 and demanded objection to the candidates for the same.
After evaluation and assessing the objections, now Commission has uploaded the revised answer key for all the Eight series of test booklet including A, B, C, D, E, F, G and H and also the second sittings Paper 2.
Candidates can download the UPSSSC Revised Answer Key 2022 for the above post from the official website after following the steps given below.
How to Download UPSSSC Revised Answer Key 2022
- Visit the official website of UPSSSC.i.e. upsssc.gov.in.
- Click on the notice link that reads ‘विज्ञा0सं0-04-परीक्षा/2018, सम्मिलित अवर अभियंता, संगणक एवं फोरमैन (सा0च0) ..isible upto : 08/08/2022 ’on the home page.
- It will redirect you to the new window.
- You will get the PDF of the Answer Key in a new window.
- Download UPSSSC Revised Answer Key 2022 and save it for future reference.