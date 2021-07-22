UPSSSC Skill Test Result 2021 Out for Jr. Assistant/Clerk Post @upsssc.gov.in, Check Interview Date

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the Skill Test Result for the Junior Assistant & Junior Clerk result on its official website - upsssc.gov.in. Check details.

UPSSSC Skill Test Result 2021: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has announced the Skill Test Result for the Combined Junior Assistant & Junior Clerk Examination -2016 (II). All such candidates who have appeared in the typing test/interview round for Jr. Assistant/Clerk can check the result available on the official website of UPSSSC - upsssc.gov.in.

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has conducted the second phase of typing/skill test for the candidates qualified in the written test from 13 to 23 January 2021.

A total of 2384 candidates have been qualified in the skill test for the Combined Junior Assistant & Junior Clerk Examination -2016. As per the selection process for the Combined Junior Assistant & Junior Clerk post, now the shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the next interview round.

It is noted that Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has decided to conduct the interview for Combined Junior Assistant & Junior Clerk post from 31 August 2021.

Commission will release the interview schedule and other details for the Combined Junior Assistant & Junior Clerk post on its official website.

Candidates who have qualified successfully in the typing test for interview round for Combined Junior Assistant & Junior Clerk post can check the UPSSSC Skill Test Result 2021 on the official website of UPSSC. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

