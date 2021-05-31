Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

UPSSSC Typing Test Admit Card 2021: Check Computer Operator 2016 & JA 2019 Typing Dates Here

  UPSSSC Computer Operator 2016 & JA 2019 Typing Test Dates Announced, Check Details Here.

Created On: May 31, 2021 12:11 IST
UPSSSC Typing Test Date 2021:  Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC), Lucknow has announced typing test date for Computer Operator (General Recruitment) Competitive Examination 2016 Under the Advertisement 25/ Exam/2016 and Junior Assistant against the advertisement number 04 Exam 2019. The candidates who have selected for typing test will be download admit card through their official website of UPSSSC.i.e.http://upsssc.gov.in/.

According to the notice, The test will be conducted on 21 June 2021 for the post of  Computer Operator (General Recruitment) Competitive Examination 2016 while for Junior Assistant against the advertisement number 04 Exam 2019, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on 23 June 2021. The candidates will be able to download their admit cards through the official website once uploaded.

Download Computer Operator 2016 Typing Test PDF

Download UPSSSC Junior Assistant against the advertisement number 04 Exam 2019 Notice

