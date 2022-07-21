UPSSSC Lekhpal 2022 Exam Postponed again to 31st July: New admit cards to release soon @upsssc.gov.in

UPSSSC Lekhpal 2022 Exam Postponed again to 31 st July: New admit cards to release soon @upsssc.gov.in! Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission will conduct UP Lekhpal 2022 Mains Exam for the recruitment of 8085 Rajasva Lekhpal vacancies.

UPSSSC Lekhpal 2022 Exam Postponed again to 31st July: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has again postponed the exam dates of the UP Lekhpal 2022 (Rajasva Lekhpal) Mains Exam. As per the revised notice released, UP Lekhpal 2021 Exam has been postponed again from 24th July 2022 to 31st July 2022 for recruiting around 8085 vacancies for Revenue Department. Prior to this also, the exam was postponed from 19th June 2022. Below are the important dates of UP Lekhpal 2022 Recruitment:

UPPSC Exam Date & Time of Test/ Exam UP Lekhpal Vacancy Notification 2022 5th January 2022 Online Application Opening & Closing Date 7th to 28th January 2022 UP Lekhpal PET 2021 Cutoff Marks Release 5th May 2022 Download Cut-off Marks UP Lekhpal Admit Card 2022 (New) To be released soon UP Lekhpal Exam Date 2022 31st July 2022 Download Notice UP Lekhpal Mains Result August 2022 (Tentative)

UP Lekhpal 2022 New Admit Card Release

Fresh Admit cards with new exam dates will be released on the official website of Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) - upsssc.gov.in.

UP Lekhpal 2022 Vacancy Details

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has announced 8085 Rajasva Lekhpal vacancies under the Uttar Pradesh Lekhpal Recruitment 2022. The detailed vacancy distribution for Rajasva Lekhpal is as mentioned below:

UP Lekhpal Vacancy 2022 Category Vacancy General 3271 SC 1690 ST 152 OBC 2174 EWS 798 Total Vacancies 8085

UP Lekhpal is an administrative post where the final shortlisted candidates will be working in the rural areas of Uttar Pradesh state holding various roles and responsibilities like reporting details to the Revenue Officer, maintenance of village revenue account and land records, reporting revisions related to mutations and partitions, conduction of surveys, inspecting fields, revising official maps, providing assistance during natural calamities and agricultural distress.

UP Lekhpal 2022 Selection Process

The candidates who have qualified for UPSSSC Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) Exam are eligible for the UPSSSC Lekhpal Mains exam. Shortlisted candidates will be sent to the Training in Chakbandi School and Training Exam. After the successful completion of the UP Lekhpal Chakbandi written exam, the candidates who will pass will be called for training in Chakbandi school.