UPSSSC Lekhpal 2022 Exam Postponed again to 31st July: New admit cards to release soon @upsssc.gov.in

UPSSSC Lekhpal 2022 Exam Postponed again to 31st July

UPSSSC Lekhpal 2022 Exam Postponed again to 31st July: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has again postponed the exam dates of the UP Lekhpal 2022 (Rajasva Lekhpal) Mains Exam.  As per the revised notice released, UP Lekhpal 2021 Exam has been postponed again from 24th July 2022 to 31st July 2022 for recruiting around 8085 vacancies for Revenue Department. Prior to this also, the exam was postponed from 19th June 2022. Below are the important dates of UP Lekhpal 2022 Recruitment:

UPPSC Exam

Date & Time of Test/ Exam

UP Lekhpal Vacancy Notification 2022

5th January 2022

Online Application Opening & Closing Date

7th to 28th January 2022

UP Lekhpal PET 2021 Cutoff Marks Release

5th May 2022

Download Cut-off Marks

UP Lekhpal Admit Card 2022 (New)

To be released soon

UP Lekhpal Exam Date 2022

31st July 2022

Download Notice

UP Lekhpal Mains Result

August 2022 (Tentative)

UP Lekhpal 2022 New Admit Card Release

Fresh Admit cards with new exam dates will be released on the official website of Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) - upsssc.gov.in.

 Check UPSSC Lekhpal 2022 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

UP Lekhpal 2022 Vacancy Details

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has announced 8085 Rajasva Lekhpal vacancies under the Uttar Pradesh Lekhpal Recruitment 2022. The detailed vacancy distribution for Rajasva Lekhpal is as mentioned below:

UP Lekhpal Vacancy 2022

Category

Vacancy

General

3271

SC

1690

ST

152

OBC

2174

EWS

798

Total Vacancies

8085

UP Lekhpal is an administrative post where the final shortlisted candidates will be working in the rural areas of Uttar Pradesh state holding various roles and responsibilities like reporting details to the Revenue Officer, maintenance of village revenue account and land records, reporting revisions related to mutations and partitions, conduction of surveys, inspecting fields, revising official maps, providing assistance during natural calamities and agricultural distress.

UP Lekhpal 2022 Selection Process

The candidates who have qualified for UPSSSC Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) Exam are eligible for the UPSSSC Lekhpal Mains exam. Shortlisted candidates will be sent to the Training in Chakbandi School and Training Exam. After the successful completion of the UP Lekhpal Chakbandi written exam, the candidates who will pass will be called for training in Chakbandi school.

