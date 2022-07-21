UPSSSC Lekhpal 2022 Exam Postponed again to 31st July: New admit cards to release soon @upsssc.gov.in

UPSSSC Lekhpal 2022 Exam Postponed again to 31st July: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has again postponed the exam dates of the UP Lekhpal 2022 (Rajasva Lekhpal) Mains Exam. As per the revised notice released, UP Lekhpal 2021 Exam has been postponed again from 24th July 2022 to 31st July 2022 for recruiting around 8085 vacancies for Revenue Department. Prior to this also, the exam was postponed from 19th June 2022. Below are the important dates of UP Lekhpal 2022 Recruitment:
|
UPPSC Exam
|
Date & Time of Test/ Exam
|
UP Lekhpal Vacancy Notification 2022
|
5th January 2022
|
Online Application Opening & Closing Date
|
7th to 28th January 2022
|
UP Lekhpal PET 2021 Cutoff Marks Release
|
5th May 2022
|
UP Lekhpal Admit Card 2022 (New)
|
To be released soon
|
UP Lekhpal Exam Date 2022
|
31st July 2022
|
UP Lekhpal Mains Result
|
August 2022 (Tentative)
UP Lekhpal 2022 New Admit Card Release
Fresh Admit cards with new exam dates will be released on the official website of Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) - upsssc.gov.in.
Check UPSSC Lekhpal 2022 Exam Pattern & Syllabus
UP Lekhpal 2022 Vacancy Details
Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has announced 8085 Rajasva Lekhpal vacancies under the Uttar Pradesh Lekhpal Recruitment 2022. The detailed vacancy distribution for Rajasva Lekhpal is as mentioned below:
|
UP Lekhpal Vacancy 2022
|
Category
|
Vacancy
|
General
|
3271
|
SC
|
1690
|
ST
|
152
|
OBC
|
2174
|
EWS
|
798
|
Total Vacancies
|
8085
UP Lekhpal is an administrative post where the final shortlisted candidates will be working in the rural areas of Uttar Pradesh state holding various roles and responsibilities like reporting details to the Revenue Officer, maintenance of village revenue account and land records, reporting revisions related to mutations and partitions, conduction of surveys, inspecting fields, revising official maps, providing assistance during natural calamities and agricultural distress.
UP Lekhpal 2022 Selection Process
The candidates who have qualified for UPSSSC Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) Exam are eligible for the UPSSSC Lekhpal Mains exam. Shortlisted candidates will be sent to the Training in Chakbandi School and Training Exam. After the successful completion of the UP Lekhpal Chakbandi written exam, the candidates who will pass will be called for training in Chakbandi school.