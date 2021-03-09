UPSSSC PET Result 2021 Released for Vikas Dal Adhikari, Exercise Trainer Recruitment 2018 @upsssc.gov.in, Document Verification on 22 March, Here's Direct Link

UPSSSC PET Result 2021: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has recently released the Vikas Dal Adhikari, Exercise Trainer Recruitment 2018 PET Result on the official website. Candidates appeared from 1 to 18 December 2020 can download their result through the official website of UPSSSC.i.e.upsssc.gov.in.

According to the result, A total of 731 candidates were eligible for the Exercise Trainer (Vyayam Parikshak) PET Round out of which only 129 candidates appeared out of which only 30 candidates have qualified in the PET Round.

On the other side, 1551 candidates were called for PET for Development Team Officer (Vikas Dal Adhikari) out of which 772 candidates appeared for the Physical Efficiency Test and 333 candidates have successfully qualified in PET Round.

All successfully qualified candidates are now eligible for Document Verification which is scheduled to be held on 22 March 2021. The admit cards for the same shortly be uploaded on the official website. All candidates are advised to keep track of the official website for the latest updates.

How and Where to Download UPSSSC Development Team Officer (Vikas Dal Adhikari)/Excercise Trainer PET 2018 Result 2021?

Visit the official website of UPSSSC.i.e.upsssc.gov.in. Click on UPSSSC Development Team Officer (Vikas Dal Adhikari)/Excercise Trainer PET 2018 Result 2021 Download Link available on the homepage. A PDF will be opened. Download UPSSSC Development Team Officer (Vikas Dal Adhikari)/Excercise Trainer PET 2018 Result 2021 and save it for future reference.

This drive is being done to recruit 694 vacancies out of which 42 vacancies are for Exercise Trainer (Vyayam Parikshak) and 652 are for Development Team Officer (Vikas Dal Adhikari). The candidates can directly download the Development Team Officer (Vikas Dal Adhikari)/Excercise Trainer PET 2018 Result 2021 by clicking on the provided link.