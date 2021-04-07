UTET 2020 Answer Key Out: PDF Download Key here; Raise Objections Till April 15

UTET 2020 Answer Key: Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) has released the official answer key of the UTET 2020 Paper I & II. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the answer key for sets A, B, C, D of both the papers on the official website of UBSE. We have also given a direct link to download the answer key.

Uttarakhand TET 2020 Answer Key: Download PDF

Visit the official website of UBSE @ubse.uk.gov.in On the homepage, click on “ANSWER KEY OF UTET I & II -2020, SET-ABCD” Answer key is separately available for all sets for both papers. Download the PDF File. You can also click on the link mentioned below to access the answer keys:

UTET 2020: Steps to Raise Objections

In order to submit any objections related to an answer given in the answer key, the candidates need to fill a form available on the UBSE website (link provided below) latest by April 15. The form can be submitted by speed post to the UBSE office or via email. To file an objection, candidates need to follow the following instructions:

The Form is meant for only one question. Repeat the procedure again to Submit for another Question Challenge. Any challenges against a question will only be accepted via Speedpost or email. Email id to file objection: secyutet@gmail.com .Last Date: 15.04.2021 by 5:00 p.m.

The results of the UTET 2020 exam will be declared after the objections raised (if any) are considered and solved. It is expected that the result can be declared in the Mid-April weeks. Keep visiting the Jagran Josh website for more updates related to UTET 2020 exam.

Uttarakhand Board of Secondary education (UBSE) conducts Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test (UTET) to test the eligibility of the candidates for teaching posts in government and private schools across the state. This is a qualifying test, which enables the recruitment body to select candidates who aspire to become teachers. The exam is conducted in two parts, i.e. Paper-I and Paper-II. Paper-I is for the candidates who are applying for primary classes from 1 to 5 and Paper II is for classes 6 to 8. After qualifying the exam, selected candidates are given a TET Eligibility Certificate that remains valid for seven years. This certificate enables them to apply for the post of teachers in government and private schools based on their TET ranks or scores.







