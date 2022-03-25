UTET Result 2021-22 (Announced) @ukutet.com, Check Download Link Here

UTET Result 2021-22 has been released on ukutet.com. Candidates who appeared in the said exam can download UTET Result from the official website. Check Direct Link Here.

UTET Result 2021-22: Uttarakhand Board of School Education has declared the Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test, UTET Result 2021-22 on its website. Candidates who appeared in the exam can download their Uttarakhand TET paper 1 and 2 scores online from the official website. i.e. ukutet.com.

UTET was conducted on 6 November 2022 in offline mode. The results for the same now have been uploaded on the official website. Candidates can download UTET Paper 1 or Paper 2 Result followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download UTET Result 2021-22?

Visit the official website of Uttarakhand Board of School Education - ukutet.com. On the homepage, a login will be displayed. Candidates need to enter their registration number, password, captcha code and click on submit button. The UTET Result 2021-22 will be displayed on the screen. Download UTET Result 2021-22 and save it for future reference.

Candidates are advised to Download UTET Result 2021-22 and save it for future reference. Candidates should note that passing UTET does not mean candidates have a job. They must qualify the minimum eligibility criteria to get a job after UTET results. Candidates are advised to download UTET Result 2021-22 Directly by clicking on the above link.