JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Catch the Action, Live on 31st March!

UTET Result 2021-22 (Announced) @ukutet.com, Check Download Link Here

UTET Result 2021-22 has been released on ukutet.com. Candidates who appeared in the said exam can download UTET Result from the official website. Check Direct Link Here. 

Created On: Mar 25, 2022 12:05 IST
UTET Result 2021-22
UTET Result 2021-22

UTET Result 2021-22: Uttarakhand Board of School Education has declared the Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test, UTET Result 2021-22 on its website. Candidates who appeared in the exam can download their Uttarakhand TET paper 1 and 2 scores online from the official website. i.e. ukutet.com. 

UTET was conducted on 6 November 2022 in offline mode. The results for the same now have been uploaded on the official website. Candidates can download  UTET Paper 1 or Paper 2 Result followed by the easy steps given below. 

How to Download UTET Result 2021-22?

  1. Visit the official website of Uttarakhand Board of School Education - ukutet.com.
  2. On the homepage, a login will be displayed. 
  3. Candidates need to enter their registration number, password, captcha code and click on submit button. 
  4. The UTET Result 2021-22 will be displayed on the screen. 
  5. Download UTET Result 2021-22 and save it for future reference. 

Download UTET Result 2021-22 

Candidates are advised to Download UTET Result 2021-22 and save it for future reference. Candidates should note that passing UTET does not mean candidates have a job. They must qualify the minimum eligibility criteria to get a job after UTET results. Candidates are advised to download UTET Result 2021-22 Directly by clicking on the above link. 

FAQ

Is UTET Result 2021 Released?

Yes.

How to Check UTET Result 2021?

Candidates can check UTET Result 2021 followed by the easy steps given in the above article.

When Will UTET Result 2021 Release?

UTET Result 2021 has been uploaded on ukutet.com.
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

1 + 9 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.