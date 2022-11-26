UTET Result 2022 (Out) @ukutet.com: Check Your Marks!

UTET Result 2022 released by Uttarakhand Board of School Education on ukutet.com. Check the Download Link Here.

UTET Result 2022: Uttarakhand Board of School Education announced the result for Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test (UTET). This exam was conducted on 30 September 2022 for UTET 1 and UTET 2. Those who appeared in UTET Exam can download Uttarakhand TET Result from the official website (ukutet.com). According to the result notice, UTET Final Answer is also available under ‘DEPARTMENTAL EXAM/UTET’ icon.

UTET Exam Result Link is provided in this article below. The official website reads, “ukutet.com “पंजीकरण संख्या एवं पासवर्ड अथवा अनुक्रमांक एवं जन्मतिथि अंकित कर अभ्यर्थी अपना परीक्षाफल डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं |

How to Download UTET Result 2022 ?

Visit the website of the board - ukutet.com On the homepage page, enter your registration number/ password and captcha at the right side of the corner. Now, go to ‘Log In’ Tab Download UTET Marks 2022 You can also the final answer key from the page

The UTET 2022 was held for two papers i.e. Paper 1 (class 1 to 5) and Paper 2 (class 6 to 8). There were 150 MCQs and each question was of 1 mark. The duration of each paper was 2 hours 30 minutes. The medium of the exam will be English and Hindi.

Online applications were invited on the official website from 01 July to 04 August 2022.