Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test 2022 Check UTET Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern Paper-I & II

UTET 2022 Exam Date Announced for Paper-I & II for candidates applying to become Teachers in class 1 to 5 and class 6 to 8.

UTET Syllabus 2022: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (USBE) will be conducting the UTET 2022 Exam on 30th September 2022 for the candidates applying to become Teachers in class 1 to 5 and class 6 to 8. The UTET 2022 will comprise two papers: Paper 1 (class 1 to 5) and Paper 2 (class 6 to 8). The last date to apply for UTET 2022 ended on 4th August 2022.

In this article, we have shared UTET 2022 Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern for Paper-1 and 2.

UTET 2022 Calendar

UTET Events Important Dates Online Application Start Date 1st July 2022 Online Application End Date 4th August 2022 Payment of Fees 5th August 2022 UTET Admit Card 2022 Download Date September 2022 UTET 2022 Exam Date 30th September 2022

UTET Exam Pattern 2022

UTET Exam will be two-tier (UTET-1 and UTET-2). Candidates can appear for either for one exam or both. Both UTET-1 and UTET-2 will be held in a single day. The Papers will have multiple choice questions (MCQs). Each paper will include 150 MCQs and each question will carry 1 mark. The duration of each paper will be 2 hours 30 minutes. The medium of the exam will be English and Hindi.

NOTE: There will be no negative marking.

UTET Paper-I (Class 1 to 5)

Subjects Number of Questions Marks Allotted Child Development and Pedagogy 30 30 Language-I (compulsory) (Hindi/English) 30 30 Language-II (compulsory) (Hindi/English/Sanskrit/Urdu) 30 30 Mathematics 30 30 Environmental Studies 30 30 Total 150 150

UTET Paper-II (Class 6 to 8)

Subjects Number of Questions Marks Allotted Child Development and Pedagogy 30 30 Language-I (compulsory) (Hindi/English) 30 30 Language-II (compulsory) (Hindi/English/Sanskrit/Urdu) 30 30 Mathematics 30 30 Environmental Studies 30 30 Total 150 150

NOTE:

(i) Candidates will have to explicitly specify their choice of Language-I and Language-II.

(ii) For Language-I, candidates will have option of English or Hindi. For Language-II, candidates will have option of English, Hindi, Sanskrit, or Urdu. They have to choose ONE for each Language-I and Language-II.

(iii) For UTET Paper-I, candidates have to choose ONE option: Either Mathematics or Social Studies.

UTET Syllabus 2022

Subjects Topics Child Development & Pedagogy The Concept Of Development and Its Relationship With Learning, Influence Of Heredity & Environment, Principles Of The Development Of Children, Socialization Processes: Social World & Children (Parents, Teacher, Peers), Multi-Dimensional Intelligence, Kohlberg, Piaget and Vygotsky: Constructs And Critical Perspectives, Concepts Of Child-Cantered and Progressive Education, Construct Of Intelligence, How Children Think And Learn; How And Why Children ‘Fail’ To Achieve Success In School Performance and Understanding Of Teaching And Learning, Factors Imperative For Learning, Cognition And Emotions English Passage, Fill in the Blanks, Sentence Correction, Synonyms and Antonyms, One word substitution, Spelling Error, Common Error, Sounds and their Phonetic Transcription, Modal Auxiliaries, Idioms and Phrasal Verbs, Literary Terms, Pedagogy of English Language: Concepts of Framing Questions including comprehensive and continuous evaluation, teaching learning methods, principles of teaching English and Development of Language Skills, Teaching Learning Materials Hindi पर्यायवाची शब्द, विलोम शब्द, शब्द भेद, कारक, संधि, समास, उपसर्ग /प्रत्यय, गद्यांश, मुहावरे /लोकोक्तियाँ, वाक्य शुद्धि,, तत्सम /तद्भव, शब्द अर्थ, अनेक शब्द के एक शब्द, वचन, रस /छंद /अलंकार, चिन्ह, वर्णनी त्रुटी, रचना एवं कृतियाँ, भाषा शिक्षणशास्त्र: भाषा शिक्षण विधि, भाषा शिक्षण के उपागम, भाषायी दक्षता का विकास, भाषायी कौशलों का विकास (सुनना, बोलना, पढ़ना, लिखना) शिक्षण अधिगम सामग्री-पाठ्य पुस्तक, बहु-माध्यम एवं शिक्षण के अन्य संसाधन, भाषायी कौशलों का विकास (सुनना, बोलना, पढ़ना, लिखना) शिक्षण अधिगम सामग्री-पाठ्य पुस्तक, बहु-माध्यम एवं शिक्षण के अन्य संसाधन, भाषा शिक्षण में मूल्यांकन, (सुनना, बोलना, पढ़ना, लिखना) उपलब्धि परीक्षण का निर्माण समग्र और सतत मूल्यांकन। उपचारात्मक शिक्षण Mathematics Number System, BODMAS, Simplification, Arithmetic, Geometry, Mensuration, Data Handling, Calendar, LCM & HCF, Money, Shapes and Spatial Understanding, Clock, Pedagogy of Mathematics include topics such as Nature of Mathematics/Logical Thinking, Error Analysis and Related Aspects of Learning and Teaching, Problems of Teaching, Evaluation Methods, Community of Mathematics, Language of Mathematics Science General Science (upto 10th class) including Animal Reproduction and Adolescence, Human Body and Health, Heat, Microorganism, Force and Motion, Chemical Substances, Light and Sound, Living Being and Structure of Matter, Chemistry (upto 10th class), Physics (upto 10th class), Pedagogy of Science: Nature and Structure of Sciences, Text Materials/Aids, Understanding the Science, Science and Technology, Solar System, Natural Science, Remedial Teaching, Evaluation, Innovation, Methods of Science Teaching, Problems Environmental Studies The World of Living, Health and Diseases, Food and Nutrition, Travel, Basic knowledge of Air, Water, Forest, Desert, Pollution, Resources of Energy and Environment, Flora and Fauna, Environment Studies and Pollution, Transport and Communication, Profession, Matter and Energy, Personal Hygiene, Clothes and Habitats, Family and Living Beings, Natural Resources and Environment, Our Culture and Civilisation, Public Places and Institutions, Environment Pedagogy: Scope & Relation to Science & Social Science, Basic Knowledge of Environmental Elements, Concept, Scope, Significance of Environment Studies, Environment Education Learning Principles, Approaches to Presenting Concepts Social Studies Geography (upto 10th class): components of the Earth, Geography, and Resources of India, History (upto 10th class): Indian Civilisation, Culture and Society, History and Culture of India, Mauryan & Gupta Empires and Post-Gupta Period, the Medieval and Modern Period, Civics (upto 10th class): Government (Composite and Functions), Resources and Development, Indian Constitution and Democracy, Static GK (Uttarakhand Based), Knowledge of Social Science, Concept & Nature of Social Studies, Classroom processes, activities, discourse, Problems of teaching Social Studies, Developing critical thinking, Teaching learning material, and teaching aids, projects work, and evaluation

UTET Admit Card 2022 Download Link (Inactive)