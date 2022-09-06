Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test 2022: Check Previous Years’ Question Papers Download PDF

UTET Question Papers: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (USBE) will be conducting the UTET 2022 Exam on 30th September 2022 for the candidates applying to become Teachers in class 1 to 5 and class 6 to 8. The UTET 2022 will comprise two papers: Paper 1 (class 1 to 5) and Paper 2 (class 6 to 8). The last date to apply for UTET 2022 ended on 4th August 2022.
In this article, we have shared UTET 2022 Previous Years’ Question Papers for Paper-1 and 2.
UTET 2022 Calendar
|
UTET Events
|
Important Dates
|
Online Application Start Date
|
1st July 2022
|
Online Application End Date
|
4th August 2022
|
Payment of Fees
|
5th August 2022
|
UTET Admit Card 2022 Download Date
|
September 2022
|
UTET 2022 Exam Date
|
30th September 2022
UTET Exam Pattern 2022
UTET Exam will be two-tier (UTET-1 and UTET-2). Candidates can appear for either for one exam or both. Both UTET-1 and UTET-2 will be held in a single day. The Papers will have multiple choice questions (MCQs). Each paper will include 150 MCQs and each question will carry 1 mark. The duration of each paper will be 2 hours 30 minutes. The medium of the exam will be English and Hindi.
NOTE: There will be no negative marking.
UTET Paper-I (Class 1 to 5)
|
Subjects
|
Number of Questions
|
Marks Allotted
|
Child Development and Pedagogy
|
30
|
30
|
Language-I (compulsory) (Hindi/English)
|
30
|
30
|
Language-II (compulsory) (Hindi/English/Sanskrit/Urdu)
|
30
|
30
|
Mathematics
|
30
|
30
|
Environmental Studies
|
30
|
30
|
Total
|
150
|
150
UTET Paper-II (Class 6 to 8)
|
Subjects
|
Number of Questions
|
Marks Allotted
|
Child Development and Pedagogy
|
30
|
30
|
Language-I (compulsory) (Hindi/English)
|
30
|
30
|
Language-II (compulsory) (Hindi/English/Sanskrit/Urdu)
|
30
|
30
|
Mathematics
|
30
|
30
|
Environmental Studies
|
30
|
30
|
Total
|
150
|
150
NOTE:
(i) Candidates will have to explicitly specify their choice of Language-I and Language-II.
(ii) For Language-I, candidates will have option of English or Hindi. For Language-II, candidates will have option of English, Hindi, Sanskrit, or Urdu. They have to choose ONE for each Language-I and Language-II.
(iii) For UTET Paper-I, candidates have to choose ONE option: Either Mathematics or Social Studies.
UTET Previous Years’ Question Papers (2021, 2020, 2019)
UTET Question Paper 2021
|
UTET Question Booklet
|
Download PDF
|
UTET 2021 Paper-I
|
UTET 2021 Paper-II
UTET Question Paper 2020
|
UTET Question Booklet
|
Download PDF
|
UTET 2020 Paper-I
|
UTET 2020 Paper-II
UTET Question Paper 2019
|
UTET Question Booklet
|
Download PDF
|
UTET 2019 Paper-I
|
UTET 2019 Paper-II
