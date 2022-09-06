Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test 2022: Check Previous Years’ Question Papers Download PDF

UTET 2022 Exam Date Announced for Paper-I & II for candidates applying to become Teachers in class 1 to 5 and class 6 to 8. Download and Practice UTET Previous Years’ Question Papers PDF.

UTET Question Papers: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (USBE) will be conducting the UTET 2022 Exam on 30th September 2022 for the candidates applying to become Teachers in class 1 to 5 and class 6 to 8. The UTET 2022 will comprise two papers: Paper 1 (class 1 to 5) and Paper 2 (class 6 to 8). The last date to apply for UTET 2022 ended on 4th August 2022.

In this article, we have shared UTET 2022 Previous Years’ Question Papers for Paper-1 and 2.

UTET 2022 Calendar

UTET Events Important Dates Online Application Start Date 1st July 2022 Online Application End Date 4th August 2022 Payment of Fees 5th August 2022 UTET Admit Card 2022 Download Date September 2022 UTET 2022 Exam Date 30th September 2022

UTET Exam Pattern 2022

UTET Exam will be two-tier (UTET-1 and UTET-2). Candidates can appear for either for one exam or both. Both UTET-1 and UTET-2 will be held in a single day. The Papers will have multiple choice questions (MCQs). Each paper will include 150 MCQs and each question will carry 1 mark. The duration of each paper will be 2 hours 30 minutes. The medium of the exam will be English and Hindi.

NOTE: There will be no negative marking.

UTET Paper-I (Class 1 to 5)

Subjects Number of Questions Marks Allotted Child Development and Pedagogy 30 30 Language-I (compulsory) (Hindi/English) 30 30 Language-II (compulsory) (Hindi/English/Sanskrit/Urdu) 30 30 Mathematics 30 30 Environmental Studies 30 30 Total 150 150

UTET Paper-II (Class 6 to 8)

Subjects Number of Questions Marks Allotted Child Development and Pedagogy 30 30 Language-I (compulsory) (Hindi/English) 30 30 Language-II (compulsory) (Hindi/English/Sanskrit/Urdu) 30 30 Mathematics 30 30 Environmental Studies 30 30 Total 150 150

NOTE:

(i) Candidates will have to explicitly specify their choice of Language-I and Language-II.

(ii) For Language-I, candidates will have option of English or Hindi. For Language-II, candidates will have option of English, Hindi, Sanskrit, or Urdu. They have to choose ONE for each Language-I and Language-II.

(iii) For UTET Paper-I, candidates have to choose ONE option: Either Mathematics or Social Studies.

UTET Previous Years’ Question Papers (2021, 2020, 2019)

UTET Question Paper 2021

UTET Question Booklet Download PDF UTET 2021 Paper-I Download PDF UTET 2021 Paper-II Download PDF

UTET Question Paper 2020

UTET Question Booklet Download PDF UTET 2020 Paper-I Download PDF UTET 2020 Paper-II Download PDF

UTET Question Paper 2019

UTET Question Booklet Download PDF UTET 2019 Paper-I Download PDF UTET 2019 Paper-II Download PDF

