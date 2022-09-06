Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test 2022: Check Previous Years’ Question Papers Download PDF

UTET 2022 Exam Date Announced for Paper-I & II for candidates applying to become Teachers in class 1 to 5 and class 6 to 8. Download and Practice UTET Previous Years’ Question Papers PDF.

UTET Question Papers: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (USBE) will be conducting the UTET 2022 Exam on 30th September 2022 for the candidates applying to become Teachers in class 1 to 5 and class 6 to 8. The UTET 2022 will comprise two papers: Paper 1 (class 1 to 5) and Paper 2 (class 6 to 8). The last date to apply for UTET 2022 ended on 4th August 2022.

In this article, we have shared UTET 2022 Previous Years’ Question Papers for Paper-1 and 2.

UTET 2022 Calendar

UTET Events

Important Dates

Online Application Start Date

1st July 2022

Online Application End Date

4th August 2022

Payment of Fees

5th August 2022

UTET Admit Card 2022 Download Date

September 2022

UTET 2022 Exam Date

30th September 2022

UTET Exam Pattern 2022

UTET Exam will be two-tier (UTET-1 and UTET-2). Candidates can appear for either for one exam or both. Both UTET-1 and UTET-2 will be held in a single day. The Papers will have multiple choice questions (MCQs). Each paper will include 150 MCQs and each question will carry 1 mark. The duration of each paper will be 2 hours 30 minutes. The medium of the exam will be English and Hindi.

NOTE: There will be no negative marking.

UTET Paper-I (Class 1 to 5)

Subjects

Number of Questions

Marks Allotted

Child Development and Pedagogy

30

30

Language-I (compulsory) (Hindi/English)

30

30

Language-II (compulsory) (Hindi/English/Sanskrit/Urdu)

30

30

Mathematics

30

30

Environmental Studies

30

30

Total

150

150

UTET Paper-II (Class 6 to 8)

Subjects

Number of Questions

Marks Allotted

Child Development and Pedagogy

30

30

Language-I (compulsory) (Hindi/English)

30

30

Language-II (compulsory) (Hindi/English/Sanskrit/Urdu)

30

30

Mathematics

30

30

Environmental Studies

30

30

Total

150

150

NOTE:

(i) Candidates will have to explicitly specify their choice of Language-I and Language-II.

(ii) For Language-I, candidates will have option of English or Hindi. For Language-II, candidates will have option of English, Hindi, Sanskrit, or Urdu. They have to choose ONE for each Language-I and Language-II.

(iii) For UTET Paper-I, candidates have to choose ONE option: Either Mathematics or Social Studies.

UTET Previous Years’ Question Papers (2021, 2020, 2019)

UTET Question Paper 2021

UTET Question Booklet

Download PDF

UTET 2021 Paper-I

Download PDF

UTET 2021 Paper-II

Download PDF

UTET Question Paper 2020

UTET Question Booklet

Download PDF

UTET 2020 Paper-I

Download PDF

UTET 2020 Paper-II

Download PDF

UTET Question Paper 2019

UTET Question Booklet

Download PDF

UTET 2019 Paper-I

Download PDF

UTET 2019 Paper-II

Download PDF

FAQ

Q1. Where can I find UTET Previous Years' Question Papers PDF?

Read our article Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test 2022: Check Previous Years’ Question Papers Download PDF on Jagran Josh.

Q2. When will Uttarakhand TET 2022 be held?

Uttarakhand TET 2022 will be held on 30th September 2022.

Q3. What are the vacancies for Uttarakhand TET 2022?

Uttarakhand TET 2022 is being held for the candidates applying to become Teachers in class 1 to 5 and class 6 to 8.

Q4. What is the exam pattern for Uttarakhand TET 2022?

UTET Exam will be two-tier (UTET-1 and UTET-2). Candidates can appear for either for one exam or both.

Q5. Is Uttarakhand TET Admit Card 2022 out?

UTET Admit Card 2022 will be available for download in September 2022.
