Utkal University Result 2023 OUT at uuems.in: Direct Link to Download Provisional UG Result

Utkal University Result 2023 OUT: Utkal University declared the provisional results of the 4th and 2nd semesters for various UG courses like B.A, B.Com, and B.Sc on its official examination management system- uuems. Check the direct link provided here and the steps to download the uuems result.

Utkal University Result 2023: Utkal University has recently released the provisional results of the 4th and 2nd semesters for various UG courses like B.A, B.Com, and B.Sc. Utkal University Result 2023 has been released online on the official Utkal University examination management system- uuems.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. To access the uuems results 2023, the students need to enter their registration number and date of birth.

Utkal University Results 2023

As per the latest update, Utkal University released the provisional results of the 4th and 2nd the semesters for UG programs. The students can check their Utkal University UG results on the official exam management system of the university- uuems.in.

Utkal University Result 2023 Click here

Steps to Check Utkal University UG Provisional Results 2023.

Candidates can check their provisional results for various UG courses like B.A, B.Sc, B.Com, and other exams online at the official exam management system of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Utkal University results 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official exam management system- uuems.in.

Step 2: Scroll down and check the list of provisional results.

Step 3: Select your course and click on it.

Step 4: Enter your registration number, date of birth and click on ‘Submit’ button.

Step 5: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference.

Direct Links to Check Utkal University UG Results 2023

Check here the direct link for Utkal University Degree Results for various examinations.

Course Result date Result Links UG (BA, B.Com, B.Sc) Provisional Result of +3 4th Semster (Regular) Examination-2023 16-Oct-2023 Click here UG (BA, B.Com, B.Sc) Provisional Result of +3 2nd Semster (Back) Examination-2023 04-Oct-2023 Click here

Utkal University: Highlights

Utkal University is located in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha. It was established in the year 1943. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Utkal University offers various UG and PG courses in departments like the Department of Arts, Department of Science, and Department of Business Studies & Management.