Uttarakhand Board 12th Time Table 2020- UK Board Class 12th Date Sheet 2020

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education, UBSE, has published the Uttarakhand Board 12th Date Sheet on the official website. The students appearing for the Uttarakhand Board 12th Examination 2020 are advised to save or note the Uttarakhand Board 12th Date Sheet from here.

Feb 20, 2020 14:35 IST
UK Board 12th Time Table 2020
UK Board 12th Time Table 2020

UK Board has released Uttarakhand 12th Time Table 2020 on the official website. The Uttarakhand Board of School Education, UBSE, has published the Uttarakhand Board 12th Date Sheet on the official website. The students appearing for the Uttarakhand Board 12th Examination 2020 are advised to save or note the Uttarakhand Board 12th Date Sheet from this page. The UK Board 12th Time Table published here is the same as published on the official website of the UK Board that is ubse.uk.gov.in. 

UK Board 12th Time Table 2020/ Uttarakhand Board Class 12th Date Sheet

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education, UBSE, has officially published the Uttarakhand Board 12th Date Sheet on the official website that is ubse.uk.gov.in. The students appearing for the UK Board 12th Examination 2020 can check the Uttarakhand Board 12th Time Table 2020 in the below-mentioned table: 

Uttarakhand Board 12th Time Table 2020:

Dates

Subjects

2nd March 2020

Monday

Hindi

Agriculture Hindi (only for Agriculture Part-ll)

4th March 2020

Wednesday

Indian Music (Singing)

Indian Music (Melodic playing)

Indian Music (Percussion playing)

5th March 2020

Thursday

English

6th March 2020

Friday

Agricultural Science Paper-l (only for Agriculture Part-l)

Agricultural Science Paper-Vl (only for Agriculture Part-ll)

7th March 2020

Saturday

Home Science

Business Education  

12th March 2020

Thursday

Political Science,  Physics, Agricultural botany Paper-ll (only for Agriculture Part-l)

Agricultural economics science Paper-Vll (only for Agriculture Part-ll)   

14th March 2020

Saturday

Psychology

Logic

Pedagogy

Accountancy

16th March 2020

Monday

History, Chemistry, Agricultural physics and climate Paper-lll (only for Agriculture Part-l)

Agricultural animal science Paper-Vlll (only for Agriculture Part-ll)

17th March 2020

Tuesday

Drawing and Painting

18th March 2020

Wednesday

Economics

20th March 2020

Friday

Military Science, Computer Science, Agricultural engineering Paper-lV (only for Agriculture Part-l)

Agricultural animal husbandry and Veterinary Science Paper-lX (only for Agriculture Part-ll)

21st March 2020

Saturday

Mathematics, Sociology

23rd March 2020

Monday

Biology, Agricultural mathematics & Initial statistics Paper-V (only for Agriculture Part-l)

Agricultural Chemistry Paper-X (only for Agriculture Part-ll)

24th March 2020
Tuesday

Biology, Agricultural mathematics & Initial statistics Paper-V (only for Agriculture Part-l)

 Agricultural Chemistry Paper-X (only for Agriculture Part-ll)

25th March 2020

Wednesday

Geography

Geography Science

 

The Uttarakhand Board 12th Time Table 2020 in the above-mentioned table is officially released by the UK Board. The Uttarakhand Board of School Education or UBSE officially releases the Uttarakhand Board Class 12th Time Table, conducts the Uttarakhand Board 12th Examination and also announces the UK 12th Result 2020 on its official website.

