Uttarakhand Board 12th Time Table 2020- UK Board Class 12th Date Sheet 2020

UK Board has released Uttarakhand 12th Time Table 2020 on the official website. The Uttarakhand Board of School Education, UBSE, has published the Uttarakhand Board 12th Date Sheet on the official website. The students appearing for the Uttarakhand Board 12th Examination 2020 are advised to save or note the Uttarakhand Board 12th Date Sheet from this page. The UK Board 12th Time Table published here is the same as published on the official website of the UK Board that is ubse.uk.gov.in.

UK Board 12th Time Table 2020/ Uttarakhand Board Class 12th Date Sheet

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education, UBSE, has officially published the Uttarakhand Board 12th Date Sheet on the official website that is ubse.uk.gov.in. The students appearing for the UK Board 12th Examination 2020 can check the Uttarakhand Board 12th Time Table 2020 in the below-mentioned table:

Uttarakhand Board 12th Time Table 2020:

Dates Subjects 2nd March 2020 Monday Hindi Agriculture Hindi (only for Agriculture Part-ll) 4th March 2020 Wednesday Indian Music (Singing) Indian Music (Melodic playing) Indian Music (Percussion playing) 5th March 2020 Thursday English 6th March 2020 Friday Agricultural Science Paper-l (only for Agriculture Part-l) Agricultural Science Paper-Vl (only for Agriculture Part-ll) 7th March 2020 Saturday Home Science Business Education 12th March 2020 Thursday Political Science, Physics, Agricultural botany Paper-ll (only for Agriculture Part-l) Agricultural economics science Paper-Vll (only for Agriculture Part-ll) 14th March 2020 Saturday Psychology Logic Pedagogy Accountancy 16th March 2020 Monday History, Chemistry, Agricultural physics and climate Paper-lll (only for Agriculture Part-l) Agricultural animal science Paper-Vlll (only for Agriculture Part-ll) 17th March 2020 Tuesday Drawing and Painting 18th March 2020 Wednesday Economics 20th March 2020 Friday Military Science, Computer Science, Agricultural engineering Paper-lV (only for Agriculture Part-l) Agricultural animal husbandry and Veterinary Science Paper-lX (only for Agriculture Part-ll) 21st March 2020 Saturday Mathematics, Sociology 23rd March 2020 Monday Biology, Agricultural mathematics & Initial statistics Paper-V (only for Agriculture Part-l) Agricultural Chemistry Paper-X (only for Agriculture Part-ll) 24th March 2020

Tuesday Biology, Agricultural mathematics & Initial statistics Paper-V (only for Agriculture Part-l) Agricultural Chemistry Paper-X (only for Agriculture Part-ll) 25th March 2020 Wednesday Geography Geography Science

The Uttarakhand Board 12th Time Table 2020 in the above-mentioned table is officially released by the UK Board. The Uttarakhand Board of School Education or UBSE officially releases the Uttarakhand Board Class 12th Time Table, conducts the Uttarakhand Board 12th Examination and also announces the UK 12th Result 2020 on its official website.