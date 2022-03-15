Uttarakhand GDS Result 2021-22 Released, Download Selection List PDF @appost.in

Uttarakhand GDS Result has been released India Post at appost.in Candidates can download India Post Uttarakhand GDS Selection PDF below.

Uttarakhand GDS Result 2021-22 Download: Indian Post has published the result of the candidates selected for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) for Cycle 3 under Uttarakhand Postal Circle. Candidates who have applied for Uttarakhand Post Office Recruitment 2021 can download GDS Result from the official website i.e. appost.in or by clicking on Uttarakhand GDS Result Link available below:

A total of 581 candidates are selected for Almora, Chamoli, Dehradun, Nainital, Pauri, Pithoragarh, RMS DN DIVISION and Tehri Locations. Such candidates will now appear for Document Verification (DV).

As per Uttarakhand Result PDF, "The Selection is basing on the merit of the candidates with reference to the post applied. The selection is subject to verification of original certificates and acceptance by the respective Recruiting Authority only."

How to Download Uttarakhand GDS Result 2021 ?

Visit the official website of India Posst- appost.in On the homepage, go to 'Result' Section and click on ‘Uttarakhand (581 Posts)’, given at the left side. Download Uttarakhand GDS Result PDF Check details of selected candidates such as Division, HO Name, SO Name, BO Name, Post Name, Category, No

of Posts, Registration Number and Percentage

Uttarakhand Postal Circle had invited online applications for recruitment of Gramin Dak Sevaks as Branch Postmaster, Assistant Branch Postmaster and Dak Sevak from 23 August 2021 to 22 September 2021, against Notification No.RECTT./GDS ONLINE/CYCLE-III/2021 .