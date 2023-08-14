UK Board 12th Physics Syllabus 2023-24: Download Revised UBSE Physics Syllabus PDF

UBSE Class 12 Physics Syllabus 2023-24: The Uttarakhand Board has released the latest and revised syllabus for the 2024 exams. Check the Physics class 12 syllabus here and download the pdf.

Get here the detailed UK Board UBSE Class 12th Physics Syllabus and Paper Pattern

UK Board 12th Syllabus Physics 2024: The Uttarakhand Board has released the syllabus for the session year 2023-24. Students are busy with preparation, but it’s important to know what they need to study. Some topics have been revised or deleted, and students need to stay updated.

It’s better not to overprepare and confuse yourself in the exams, especially in difficult subjects like physics. The UK Board syllabus for physics is vast already and requires consistent practice and understanding of the subject.

Here at Jagran Josh, you can view and download the pdf of the UBSE Class 12 physics syllabus, along with the blueprint and marks distribution.

Related: UK Board Class 12 Syllabus 2023-24: Download Latest and Revised UBSE Class 12 Syllabus PDF

UK Board 12th Physics Syllabus 2023-24

UBSE 12th Physics Marks Distribution

Check below the unit-wise marks distribution for the Uttarakhand Board Physics syllabus for class 12.

Sno. Unit/Chapter Name Marks Unit–I Physical World and Measurement 23 Chapter–1: Units and Measurements Unit-II Kinematics Chapter–2: Motion in a Straight Line Chapter–3: Motion in a Plane Unit–III Laws of Motion Chapter–4: Laws of Motion Unit–IV Work, Energy and Power 17 Chapter–5: Work, Energy and Power Unit–V Motion of System of Particles and Rigid Body Chapter–6: System of Particles and Rotational Motion Unit-VI Gravitation Chapter–7: Gravitation Unit–VII Properties of Bulk Matter 20 Chapter–8: Mechanical Properties of Solids Chapter–9: Mechanical Properties of Fluids Chapter–10: Thermal Properties of Matter Unit–VIII Thermodynamics Chapter–11: Thermodynamics Unit–IX Behaviour of Perfect Gases and Kinetic Theory of Gases Chapter–12: Kinetic Theory Unit–X Oscillations and Waves 10 Chapter–13: Oscillations Chapter–14: Waves Total 70

Unit I: Physical World and Measurement

Chapter–1: Units and Measurements

Need for measurement: Units of measurement; systems of units; SI units, fundamental and derived units. significant figures. Dimensions of physical quantities, dimensional analysis and its applications.

Unit II: Kinematics

Chapter–2: Motion in a Straight Line

Frame of reference, Motion in a straight line, Elementary concepts of differentiation and integration for describing motion, uniform and nonuniform motion, and instantaneous velocity, uniformly accelerated motion, velocity - time and position-time graphs. Relations for uniformly accelerated motion (graphical treatment).

Chapter–3: Motion in a Plane

Scalar and vector quantities; position and displacement vectors, general vectors and their notations; equality of vectors, multiplication of vectors by a real number; addition and subtraction of vectors, Unit vector; resolution of a vector in a plane, rectangular components, Scalar and Vector product of vectors. Motion in a plane, cases of uniform velocity and uniform accelerationprojectile motion, uniform circular motion.

Unit III: Laws of Motion

Chapter–4: Laws of Motion

Intuitive concept of force, Inertia, Newton's first law of motion; momentum and Newton's second law of motion; impulse; Newton's third law of motion. Law of conservation of linear momentum and its applications. Equilibrium of concurrent forces, Static and kinetic friction, laws of friction, rolling friction, lubrication. Dynamics of uniform circular motion: Centripetal force, examples of circular motion (vehicle on a level circular road, vehicle on a banked road).

Unit IV: Work, Energy and Power

Chapter–5: Work, Energy and Power

Work done by a constant force and a variable force; kinetic energy, workenergy theorem, power. Notion of potential energy, potential energy of a spring, conservative forces: non-conservative forces, motion in a vertical circle; elastic and inelastic collisions in one and two dimensions.

Unit V: Motion of System of Particles and Rigid Body

Chapter–6: System of Particles and Rotational Motion

Centre of mass of a two-particle system, momentum conservation and Centre of mass motion. Centre of mass of a rigid body; centre of mass of a uniform rod. Moment of a force, torque, angular momentum, law of conservation of angular momentum and its applications. Equilibrium of rigid bodies, rigid body rotation and equations of rotational motion, comparison of linear and rotational motions. Moment of inertia, radius of gyration, values of moments of inertia for simple geometrical objects (no derivation).

Unit VI: Gravitation

Chapter–7: Gravitation

Kepler's laws of planetary motion, universal law of gravitation. Acceleration due to gravity and its variation with altitude and depth. Gravitational potential energy and gravitational potential, escape speed, orbital velocity of a satellite.

Unit VII: Properties of Bulk Matter

Chapter–8: Mechanical Properties of Solids

Elasticity, Stress-strain relationship, Hooke's law, Young’s modulus, bulk modulus, shear modulus of rigidity (qualitative idea only), Poisson's ratio; elastic energy.

Chapter–9: Mechanical Properties of Fluids

Pressure due to a fluid column; Pascal's law and its applications (hydraulic lift and hydraulic brakes), effect of gravity on fluid pressure. Viscosity, Stokes' law, terminal velocity, streamline and turbulent flow, critical velocity, Bernoulli's theorem and its simple applications. Surface energy and surface tension, angle of contact, excess of pressure across a curved surface, application of surface tension ideas to drops, bubbles and capillary rise.

Chapter–10: Thermal Properties of Matter

Heat, temperature, thermal expansion; thermal expansion of solids, liquids and gases, anomalous expansion of water; specific heat capacity; Cp, Cv - calorimetry; change of state - latent heat capacity. Heat transfer-conduction, convection and radiation, thermal conductivity, qualitative ideas of Blackbody radiation, Wein's displacement Law, Stefan's law .

Unit VIII: Thermodynamics

Chapter–11: Thermodynamics

Thermal equilibrium and definition of temperature, zeroth law of thermodynamics, heat, work and internal energy. First law of thermodynamics, Second law of thermodynamics: gaseous state of matter, change of condition of gaseous state -isothermal, adiabatic, reversible, irreversible, and cyclic processes.

Unit IX:Behavior of Perfect Gases and Kinetic Theory of Gases

Chapter–12: Kinetic Theory

Equation of state of a perfect gas, work done in compressing a gas. Kinetic theory of gases - assumptions, concept of pressure. Kinetic interpretation of temperature; rms speed of gas molecules; degrees of freedom, law of equi-partition of energy (statement only) and application to specific heat capacities of gases; concept of mean free path, Avogadro's number.

Unit X: Oscillations and Waves

Chapter–13: Oscillations

Periodic motion - time period, frequency, displacement as a function of time, periodic functions and their applications. Simple harmonic motion (S.H.M) and its equations of motion; phase; oscillations of a loaded spring- restoring force and force constant; energy in S.H.M. Kinetic and potential energies; simple pendulum derivation of expression for its time period.

Chapter–14: Waves

Wave motion: Transverse and longitudinal waves, speed of travelling wave, displacement relation for a progressive wave, principle of superposition of waves, reflection of waves, standing waves in strings and organ pipes, fundamental mode and harmonics, Beats.

Download full UBSE Class 12th Syllabus for Physics exam 2024 below with practical, paper pattern and marks distribution.