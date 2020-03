Vadodara Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020: 112 Vacancies for MO & Paramedical Supporting Staff Posts

Vadodara Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020: Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) has invited application for recruitment to the post of Medical Officer and Paramedical Supporting Staff. Interested candidates can apply to the posts on or before 31 March 2020.

Important Dates

Last date for submission of application for Vadodara Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020: 31 March 2020

Vadodara Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Medical Officer - 56 Posts

Paramedical Supporting Staff - 56 Posts

Vadodara Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria for MO & Paramedical Supporting Staff Posts

Educational Qualification:

Medical Officer - Candidate should have MBBS Degree from a recognized University.

Paramedical Supporting Staff -ANM/ GNM/ MPHW from a recognized University.

Vadodara Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale

Medical Officer - Rs. 30, 000/-

Paramedical Supporting Staff -Rs. 10, 000/-

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Online Application Link

Official Website

How to apply for Vadodara Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply online for Vadodara Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020 on or before 31 March 2020. Candidates can refer to the provided links for detail.