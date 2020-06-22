Vigyan Prasar Recruitment 2020 for Sr. Copy editor, Reporter, DEO and Other Posts in Delhi/NOIDA, Apply Online @vigyanprasar.gov.in

Vigyan Prasar Recruitment 2020: Vigyan Prasar Science Portal has invited online application for recruitment to the post of Sr. Copy editor, Reporter, Data Entry Operators/ Documentation/ Office Assistant, Graphics Designer, Training Coordinator, Reporter and Managing Editor (Consultant News) for its Indian Science News and Feature Service on purely contractual. Eligible and interested can apply online at vigyanprasar.gov.in on or before 06 July 2020.
Important Dates
- Last date for submission of online application: 06 July 2020
Vigyan Prasar Vacancy Details
- Managing Editor (Consultant News) - 1 Post
- Sr. Copy editor (English) - 1 Post
- Graphics Designer - 1 Post
- Data Entry Operators/ Documentation/ Office Assistant - 2 Posts
- Training Coordinator - 1 Post
- Reporter - 2 Posts
Vigyan Prasar Salary:
- Managing Editor (Consultant News) - Rs. 1,20,000/-
- Sr. Copy editor (English) - Rs.60,000/-
- Graphics Designer - Rs.40,000/-
- Data Entry Operators/ Documentation/ Office Assistant - Rs.25,000/-
- Training Coordinator - Rs.60,000/-
- Reporter - Rs. 30,000/-
Eligibility Criteria for Sr. Copy editor, Reporter, DEO and Other Posts
Educational Qualification and Experience:
- Managing Editor (Consultant News) -Graduate from any recognised University/Institution and at least ten years of experience in media, with at least five years as Editor/Assistant Editor/Bureau Chief positions in a reputed news channel/ print media; at least three years’ experience in managing news.
- Sr. Copy editor (English) - Graduate from any recognised University/ Institution and at least 6 years of experience in media, with at least 4 years experience of reporting of Science and Technology.
- Graphics Designer -Graduate in Visual Communication and Multimedia/Fine Arts or Graduate in any discipline with Diploma/Certificate Course in Graphics Designing and Multimedia from a recognised university/ Institution and at least 5 years experience in design and creation of graphics in a media using popular computer aided design tools and software like 3D Max, Adobe, etc.
- Data Entry Operators/ Documentation/ Office Assistant - Graduation from a recognized University/Institution and at least Three years’ experience in data entry.
- Training Coordinator -Graduation from a recognized University/Institution; and at least six years’ experience in media (Print or Television) and experience in Covering/ reporting Science and technology. Experience in media training.
- Reporter -Graduate from any recognised University/ Institution and at least 2 years of experience of reporting in media.
Age Limit:
- Managing Editor (Consultant News) - 50 to 60 years
- Sr. Copy editor (English) - 30 years
- Graphics Designer- 28 years
- Data Entry Operators/ Documentation/ Office Assistant - 30 years
- Training Coordinator - 35 years
- Reporter - 30 years
Vigyan Prasar Recruitment Notification and Online Application Link
How to apply for Vigyan Prasar Recruitment 2020
Interested and eligible candidates can submit online application on Vigyan Prasar Official website. Last date of submission of application is 6th July 2020.