Vigyan Prasar Recruitment 2020 for Sr. Copy editor, Reporter, DEO and Other Posts in Delhi/NOIDA, Apply Online @vigyanprasar.gov.in

Vigyan Prasar Recruitment 2020: Vigyan Prasar Science Portal has invited online application for recruitment to the post of Sr. Copy editor, Reporter, Data Entry Operators/ Documentation/ Office Assistant, Graphics Designer, Training Coordinator, Reporter and Managing Editor (Consultant News) for its Indian Science News and Feature Service on purely contractual. Eligible and interested can apply online at vigyanprasar.gov.in on or before 06 July 2020.

Important Dates

Last date for submission of online application: 06 July 2020

Vigyan Prasar Vacancy Details

Managing Editor (Consultant News) - 1 Post

Sr. Copy editor (English) - 1 Post

Graphics Designer - 1 Post

Data Entry Operators/ Documentation/ Office Assistant - 2 Posts

Training Coordinator - 1 Post

Reporter - 2 Posts

Vigyan Prasar Salary:

Managing Editor (Consultant News) - Rs. 1,20,000/-

Sr. Copy editor (English) - Rs.60,000/-

Graphics Designer - Rs.40,000/-

Data Entry Operators/ Documentation/ Office Assistant - Rs.25,000/-

Training Coordinator - Rs.60,000/-

Reporter - Rs. 30,000/-

Eligibility Criteria for Sr. Copy editor, Reporter, DEO and Other Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Managing Editor (Consultant News) -Graduate from any recognised University/Institution and at least ten years of experience in media, with at least five years as Editor/Assistant Editor/Bureau Chief positions in a reputed news channel/ print media; at least three years’ experience in managing news.

Sr. Copy editor (English) - Graduate from any recognised University/ Institution and at least 6 years of experience in media, with at least 4 years experience of reporting of Science and Technology.

Graphics Designer -Graduate in Visual Communication and Multimedia/Fine Arts or Graduate in any discipline with Diploma/Certificate Course in Graphics Designing and Multimedia from a recognised university/ Institution and at least 5 years experience in design and creation of graphics in a media using popular computer aided design tools and software like 3D Max, Adobe, etc.

Data Entry Operators/ Documentation/ Office Assistant - Graduation from a recognized University/Institution and at least Three years’ experience in data entry.

Training Coordinator -Graduation from a recognized University/Institution; and at least six years’ experience in media (Print or Television) and experience in Covering/ reporting Science and technology. Experience in media training.

Reporter -Graduate from any recognised University/ Institution and at least 2 years of experience of reporting in media.

Age Limit:

Managing Editor (Consultant News) - 50 to 60 years

Sr. Copy editor (English) - 30 years

Graphics Designer- 28 years

Data Entry Operators/ Documentation/ Office Assistant - 30 years

Training Coordinator - 35 years

Reporter - 30 years

Vigyan Prasar Recruitment Notification and Online Application Link

How to apply for Vigyan Prasar Recruitment 2020

Interested and eligible candidates can submit online application on Vigyan Prasar Official website. Last date of submission of application is 6th July 2020.