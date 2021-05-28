VMC MPHW Final Answer Key 2021: Download MO, FHW and Other Posts PDF @vmc.gov.in

VMC MPHW Final Answer Key 2021: Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) has released the final answer key for the post of Multi Purpose Health Worker (MPHW), Female Health Worker (FHW), Medical Officer (MO), Lab Technician, Pharmacist, Dy Chief Accountant and Auditor. Candidates can download VMC Answer Key from the official website of VMC - vmc.gov.in.

How to Download VMC MPHW Final Answer Key 2021 ?

Go to official website of VMC i.e. vmc.gov.in Click on ‘Final Answer key for the Post of (1) V311 - Female Health Worker (2) V312 - Lab Technician (3) V313 - Medical Officer, (4) V314 - Multi Purpose Health Worker (5) V315 - Pharmacist’ given under ‘Services Section’ of the homepage It will redirect you to a new page where you are required to click on ‘PDF’ under ‘Answer Key’ given against V311 - FHW Final Answer Key or V312 - Laboratory Technician Final Answer Key or V313 - Medical Officer Final Answer Key or V314 - MPHW Final Answer Key or V315 - Pharmacist Final Answer Key or V290 - Dy Chief Accountant Final answer Key or V299 - Auditor Final answer Key Download MPHW Final Answer Key PDF

MPHW Exam for Paramedical Posts was conducted on 28 March 2021 and answer key were uploaded in the month of April 2021.