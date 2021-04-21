VSSC Interview Schedule 2021 for Various Posts Postponed due to COVID-19 @vssc.gov.in, Check Details

VSSC Interview Schedule 2021 Postponed: Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) has postponed the interview schedule for the various posts including Scientist/Engineer due to surge in COVID-19 cases and Lockdown. Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre has uploaded the short notification in this regard on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for interview round for these posts can check the postponement notice available on the official website of Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC)- vssc.gov.in.

It is noted that Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) was set to conduct the interview for various posts from 21 to 26 April 2021.

As per the short notification released, interview schedule have been postponed due to pandemic situation and lockdown imposed by various states.

The notification further says ,"Considering the present pandemic situation and lockdown imposed by various states, the interview scheduled on the following dates stands postponed. The revised dates will be intimated later."

All such candidates qualified for interview round for various posts including Post Nos. 1458 and 1463, Post Nos. 1459 and 1464, Post No.1452 and Post No.1449 can check the details postponement notice of these interview schedule available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.



