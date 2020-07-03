VVCMC Recruitment 2020 for 150 ANM, GNM and MO Posts

VVCMC Recruitment 2020: Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of GNM, ANM & Medical Officers for COVID 19 Duty. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format on or before 26 July and 31 July 2020

Important Dates

Last Date of Application for Medical Officer - 26 July 2020

Last Date of Application for ANM and GNM - 31 July 2020

VVCMC Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 150

ANM - 40 Posts

GNM - 40 Posts

Medical Officer MBBS - 30 Posts

Medical Officer BAMS - 20 Posts

Medical Officer BHMS - 20 Posts

Salary:

ANM - Rs. 34800

GNM - Rs. 19700

Medical Officer MBBS - Rs. 54700

Medical Officer BAMS - Rs. 38600

Medical Officer BHMS - Rs. 35000

Eligibility Criteria for VVCMC GNM, ANM & Medical Officers

Educational Qualification:

For GNM - 12th Pass with Diploma In Nursin

For ANM - 10th Pass with ANM'

MO - MBBS/BAMS/BHMS

The candidates can check the detailed notification link given below for more information

How to Apply for VVCMC Recruitment 2020 ?



The eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format and send the application to Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation Medical Health Division, 4th Floor, Ward Committee-C, Multipurpose Building, Virar (East) on or before the last date.

VVCMC Nurse Recruitment Notification PDF

VVCMC Medical Officer Recruitment Notification PDF