VVCMC Recruitment 2020 for 150 ANM, GNM and MO Posts

VVCMC Recruitment 2020: Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of GNM, ANM & Medical Officers for COVID 19 Duty. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format on or before 26 July and 31 July 2020
Important Dates
- Last Date of Application for Medical Officer - 26 July 2020
- Last Date of Application for ANM and GNM - 31 July 2020
VVCMC Vacancy Details
Total Posts - 150
- ANM - 40 Posts
- GNM - 40 Posts
- Medical Officer MBBS - 30 Posts
- Medical Officer BAMS - 20 Posts
- Medical Officer BHMS - 20 Posts
Salary:
- ANM - Rs. 34800
- GNM - Rs. 19700
- Medical Officer MBBS - Rs. 54700
- Medical Officer BAMS - Rs. 38600
- Medical Officer BHMS - Rs. 35000
Eligibility Criteria for VVCMC GNM, ANM & Medical Officers
Educational Qualification:
- For GNM - 12th Pass with Diploma In Nursin
- For ANM - 10th Pass with ANM'
- MO - MBBS/BAMS/BHMS
The candidates can check the detailed notification link given below for more information
How to Apply for VVCMC Recruitment 2020 ?
The eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format and send the application to Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation Medical Health Division, 4th Floor, Ward Committee-C, Multipurpose Building, Virar (East) on or before the last date.
VVCMC Nurse Recruitment Notification PDF