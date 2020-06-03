Study at Home
WAPCOS Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for 10 Structure Engineer and Other Posts

 WAPCOS Limited Recruitment 2020 Notification. Candidates can check details here.

Jun 3, 2020 18:05 IST
WAPCOS Recruitment 2020
WAPCOS Recruitment 2020

WAPCOS Recruitment 2020: WAPCOS Limited has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Structure Engineer and Others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 16 June 2020.

Important Dates:

  • Last date for submission of online application: 16 June 2020

WAPCOS Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

  • Structure Engineer- 2 Posts
  • Architect - 1 Post
  • Electrical Engineer - 1 Post
  • Estimate Engineer - 1 Post
  • Site Engineer - 5 Posts

WAPCOS Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:

  • Structure Engineer- M.E/ M. Tech. Structure.
  • Architect - M. Arch/B. Arch.
  • Electrical Engineer -B.E/ Diploma (Electrical Engineering).
  • Estimate Engineer - B.E (Civil).
  • Site Engineer -B.E (Civil)/Diploma (Civil).

WAPCOS Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale

  • Structure Engineer, Architect - Rs. 40, 000/-
  • Electrical Engineer - Rs. 35,000/-
  • Estimate Engineer, Site Engineer - Rs. 25,000/-

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for WAPCOS Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply to the posts by sending applications at wapgandhinagar@gmail.com within 15 days from the date of advertisement i.e. on or before 16 June 2020.

Job Summary
NotificationWAPCOS Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for 10 Structure Engineer and Other Posts
Notification DateJun 3, 2020
Last Date of SubmissionJun 16, 2020
Citygandhinagar
StateGujarat
CountryIndia
Organization WAPCOS
Education Qual Post Graduate, Graduate
Functional Advertising, Engineering

