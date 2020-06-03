WAPCOS Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for 10 Structure Engineer and Other Posts

WAPCOS Recruitment 2020: WAPCOS Limited has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Structure Engineer and Others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 16 June 2020.
Important Dates:
- Last date for submission of online application: 16 June 2020
WAPCOS Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- Structure Engineer- 2 Posts
- Architect - 1 Post
- Electrical Engineer - 1 Post
- Estimate Engineer - 1 Post
- Site Engineer - 5 Posts
WAPCOS Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Structure Engineer- M.E/ M. Tech. Structure.
- Architect - M. Arch/B. Arch.
- Electrical Engineer -B.E/ Diploma (Electrical Engineering).
- Estimate Engineer - B.E (Civil).
- Site Engineer -B.E (Civil)/Diploma (Civil).
WAPCOS Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale
- Structure Engineer, Architect - Rs. 40, 000/-
- Electrical Engineer - Rs. 35,000/-
- Estimate Engineer, Site Engineer - Rs. 25,000/-
Download Official Notification PDF Here
How to apply for WAPCOS Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply to the posts by sending applications at wapgandhinagar@gmail.com within 15 days from the date of advertisement i.e. on or before 16 June 2020.
