WAPCOS Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for 10 Structure Engineer and Other Posts

WAPCOS Recruitment 2020: WAPCOS Limited has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Structure Engineer and Others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 16 June 2020.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of online application: 16 June 2020

WAPCOS Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Structure Engineer- 2 Posts

Architect - 1 Post

Electrical Engineer - 1 Post

Estimate Engineer - 1 Post

Site Engineer - 5 Posts

WAPCOS Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Structure Engineer- M.E/ M. Tech. Structure.

Architect - M. Arch/B. Arch.

Electrical Engineer -B.E/ Diploma (Electrical Engineering).

Estimate Engineer - B.E (Civil).

Site Engineer -B.E (Civil)/Diploma (Civil).

WAPCOS Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale

Structure Engineer, Architect - Rs. 40, 000/-

Electrical Engineer - Rs. 35,000/-

Estimate Engineer, Site Engineer - Rs. 25,000/-

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for WAPCOS Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply to the posts by sending applications at wapgandhinagar@gmail.com within 15 days from the date of advertisement i.e. on or before 16 June 2020.

