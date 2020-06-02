HPU Recruitment 2020 for 200+ JBT Teacher, Peon, Clerk, DEO and Other Posts, Apply Online @hpuniv.ac.in

HPU Recruitment 2020: Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla has invited applications for the various posts under category B, C and D such as JBT, Clerk, Junior Office Assistant, Language Teacher, Date Entry Operator, Conductor, Driver, ANM, Peon and Other Posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the post through official website from 05 June to 26 June 2020.
Notification Details
Advertisement No. - 18/20202
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Online Application - 05 June 2020
- Last Date of Onine Application - 26 June 2020
Himachal Pradesh University Vacancy and Salary Details
Category B:
- Librarian - 01, Rs.37400- 67000+10000AGP
- Assistant Librarian - 03, Rs.15600- 39100+6000AGP
- Medical Officer - 02, Rs.15600- 39100+5400GP
- Assistant Architect - 01, Rs.15600- 39100+5400GP
- Public Relation Officer (PRO) - 01, Rs.10300- 34800+5000GP
- System Analyst - 01, Rs.10300- 34800+5000GP
- Computer Programmer - 02, Rs.10300- 34800+5000GP
Category C
- Law Officer - 03, Rs.10300- 34800+4400GP
- Assistant Librarian - 02, Rs.5910- 20200+ 2400GP
- Clerk - 54, Rs.5910 - 20200+1900GP
- Junior Office Assistant - 41, Rs.5910- 20200+1950GP
- Language Teacher - 01, Rs.5910- 20200+3000GP
- Data Entry Operator- 03, Rs.5910- 20200+1900GP
- Junior Engineer - 10, Rs.10300- 34800+3800GP
- Conductor - 02, Rs.5910- 20200+1900 GP
- JBT- 02, Rs.5910- 20200+3000GP
- Driver - 06, Rs.5910- 20200+2000GP
- Auxiliary Nurse Mid Wife - 01, Rs.5910- 20200+1900GP
Category D (Daily Wages basis)
- Peon - 92
- Chowkidar - 28
- Mali - 07
- Beldar - 02
- Mess Helper - 06
- Sewerman - 03
Eligibility Criteria for JBT, Peon, Clerk, DEO and Other Posts
Educational Qualification:
- JBT - BA with ETE and CTET Cleared
- Junior Office Assistant: 10+2 from a recognized Board of School Education/ University or 10th with ITI
- Clerk - Graduate and shpild have spped of 30 wpm in English or 25 wpm in Hindi type-writing on computer
- DEO - Graduation and 6 months Diploma in Computer from a recognized University/ Institution.
- Library Attendant: 10+2 with certificate/ diploma in library science.
- Peon/ Chowkidar/ Mali/ Beldar - Should have passed Matriculation Examination or its equivalent from recognized Board of School Education/ Institution.
- Mass Helper/ Sewrman - Should have passed Middle standard examination
- Assistant Librarian ( Class 3): Should be a graduate in any discipline or its equivalent from recognized institute with one year diploma or certificate in Library science/ library and information science from a recognized Board/ University. OR Graduate in any discipline with Bachelor Degree in Library Science/ Library and Information Science.
For more information on eligibility, check detailed notification link given below
Himachal Pradesh University Selection Process
- Group B - The selection will be done on the basis of written test, SET and Interview
- Group C - The selection will be done on the basis of written test, Typing/Skill Test (for TOA and Clerk) and Evaluation of Documents
- Group D - The selection will be done on the basis merit
How to Apply for Himachal Pradesh University JBT, Peon, Clerk, DEO and Other Posts 2020 ?
Eligible candidates can apply online on HP University website http://www.hpuniv.nic.in and http://www.hpuniv.in. from 05 June to 26 June 2020.
Application Fees:
Category B
- General - Rs. 2000/-
- SC of HP/ST of HP/OBC of HP/ EWS of HP/BPL Of HP/ - Rs. 1000/-
- Ex-Serviceman of HP - No Fee
Category C and D
- General - Rs. 1200/-
- SC of HP/ST of HP/OBC of HP/ EWS of HP/BPL Of HP/ - Rs. 600/-
- Ex-Serviceman of HP - No Fee