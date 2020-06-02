HPU Recruitment 2020 for 200+ JBT Teacher, Peon, Clerk, DEO and Other Posts, Apply Online @hpuniv.ac.in

HPU Recruitment 2020: Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla has invited applications for the various posts under category B, C and D such as JBT, Clerk, Junior Office Assistant, Language Teacher, Date Entry Operator, Conductor, Driver, ANM, Peon and Other Posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the post through official website from 05 June to 26 June 2020.

Notification Details

Advertisement No. - 18/20202

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 05 June 2020

Last Date of Onine Application - 26 June 2020

Himachal Pradesh University Vacancy and Salary Details

Category B:

Librarian - 01, Rs.37400- 67000+10000AGP

Assistant Librarian - 03, Rs.15600- 39100+6000AGP

Medical Officer - 02, Rs.15600- 39100+5400GP

Assistant Architect - 01, Rs.15600- 39100+5400GP

Public Relation Officer (PRO) - 01, Rs.10300- 34800+5000GP

System Analyst - 01, Rs.10300- 34800+5000GP

Computer Programmer - 02, Rs.10300- 34800+5000GP

Category C

Law Officer - 03, Rs.10300- 34800+4400GP

Assistant Librarian - 02, Rs.5910- 20200+ 2400GP

Clerk - 54, Rs.5910 - 20200+1900GP

Junior Office Assistant - 41, Rs.5910- 20200+1950GP

Language Teacher - 01, Rs.5910- 20200+3000GP

Data Entry Operator- 03, Rs.5910- 20200+1900GP

Junior Engineer - 10, Rs.10300- 34800+3800GP

Conductor - 02, Rs.5910- 20200+1900 GP

JBT- 02, Rs.5910- 20200+3000GP

Driver - 06, Rs.5910- 20200+2000GP

Auxiliary Nurse Mid Wife - 01, Rs.5910- 20200+1900GP

Category D (Daily Wages basis)

Peon - 92

Chowkidar - 28

Mali - 07

Beldar - 02

Mess Helper - 06

Sewerman - 03

Eligibility Criteria for JBT, Peon, Clerk, DEO and Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

JBT - BA with ETE and CTET Cleared

Junior Office Assistant: 10+2 from a recognized Board of School Education/ University or 10th with ITI

Clerk - Graduate and shpild have spped of 30 wpm in English or 25 wpm in Hindi type-writing on computer

DEO - Graduation and 6 months Diploma in Computer from a recognized University/ Institution.

Library Attendant: 10+2 with certificate/ diploma in library science.

Peon/ Chowkidar/ Mali/ Beldar - Should have passed Matriculation Examination or its equivalent from recognized Board of School Education/ Institution.

Mass Helper/ Sewrman - Should have passed Middle standard examination

Assistant Librarian ( Class 3): Should be a graduate in any discipline or its equivalent from recognized institute with one year diploma or certificate in Library science/ library and information science from a recognized Board/ University. OR Graduate in any discipline with Bachelor Degree in Library Science/ Library and Information Science.

For more information on eligibility, check detailed notification link given below

Himachal Pradesh University Selection Process

Group B - The selection will be done on the basis of written test, SET and Interview

Group C - The selection will be done on the basis of written test, Typing/Skill Test (for TOA and Clerk) and Evaluation of Documents

Group D - The selection will be done on the basis merit

How to Apply for Himachal Pradesh University JBT, Peon, Clerk, DEO and Other Posts 2020 ?

Eligible candidates can apply online on HP University website http://www.hpuniv.nic.in and http://www.hpuniv.in. from 05 June to 26 June 2020.

Application Fees:

Category B

General - Rs. 2000/-

SC of HP/ST of HP/OBC of HP/ EWS of HP/BPL Of HP/ - Rs. 1000/-

Ex-Serviceman of HP - No Fee

Category C and D

General - Rs. 1200/-

SC of HP/ST of HP/OBC of HP/ EWS of HP/BPL Of HP/ - Rs. 600/-

Ex-Serviceman of HP - No Fee

Himachal Pradesh University Recruitment Notification PDF