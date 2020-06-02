Assam Legislative Assembly Recruitment 2020: 11 Vacancies for Under Secretary, Librarian & Other Posts

Assam Legislative Assembly Recruitment 2020: Assam Legislative Assembly Secretariat has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Under Secretary, Librarian & Others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 20 June 2020.

Important Dates

Last date for submission of online application: 20 June 2020

Assam Legislative Assembly Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Under Secretary - 1 Post

Librarian - 1 Post

Assistant Language Officer - 1 Post

Deputy Marshal - 2 Posts

English Reporter Grade 2 - 2 Posts

Stenographer - 1 Post

Language Reporter Grade 2 - 2 Posts

Assistant Librarian - 1 Post

Assam Legislative Assembly Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Under Secretary - The Candidate must be Graduate in Arts/Science/Commerce.

Librarian - The candidate must possess Master Degree in Library Science from any recognized University.

Assistant Language Officer - The candidate must possess M.A. in English or Assamese with at least 60% marks.

Deputy Marshal - The candidate must possess Bachelor Degree in Arts/Science/Commerce with at least 55% marks.

Assistant Librarian - The candidate must possess Bachelor Degree in Library Science from any recognized University.

English Reporter Grade 2, Stenographer - The candidate should possess Bachelor Degree in Arts/Science/Commerce from any recognized University with having Certificate in Stenography from ITI in Assam or any other Institute recognized by Govt. of Assam/Govt. of India.

Language Reporter Grade 2 - The candidate should possess Bachelor Degree in Arts/Science/Commerce from any recognized University with having Certificate in Stenography from any Institute recognized by Govt. of Assam with 100wpm in the Assamese language.

Age Limit for Under Secretary, Librarian & Other Posts

Under Secretary - 35 years to 43 years

Librarian - 40 years to 52 years

Assistant Language Officer, Deputy Marshal, Assistant Librarian, English Reporter Grade 2, Stenographer, Language Reporter Grade 2 - 25 to 38 years

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website





How to apply for Assam Legislative Assembly Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can send applications along with the required documents to the Principal Secretary, Assam Legislative Assembly latest by 20 June 2020.