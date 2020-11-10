WAPCOS Recruitment 2020, Apply for 55 Field Engineer & Other Vacancies @ wapcos.gov.in

WAPCOS Recruitment 2020: Water and Power Consultancy Services Limited (WAPCOS) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Field Engineer and other posts. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 24 November 2020.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 24 November 2020

WAPCOS Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Team Leader - 4 Posts

Contract Administration - 7 Posts

Quality Control Engineer - 15 Posts

Field Engineer - 26 Posts

Engineer/Material Testing Expert - 3 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Engineer/Material Testing Expert, Field Engineer and Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

Team Leader - B.E./B. Tech (Civil) or M.E/M. Tech(Civil) ) from a recognized University.

Contract Administration - B.E./B. Tech (Civil) from a recognized University.

Quality Control Engineer - B.E. / B. Tech (Civil) or Diploma in Civil Engineering.

Field Engineer - B.E. / B. Tech (Civil) or Diploma in Civil Engineering.

Engineer/Material Testing Expert - B.E. / B. Tech (Civil) or Diploma in Civil Engineering.

Experience for Engineer/Material Testing Expert, Field Engineer and Other Posts

Team Leader - 15 Years

Contract Administration -More than 7 Years

Quality Control Engineer - Min 5 Years for BE/B. Tech and Min 10 Years for Diploma in Civil Engineering.

Field Engineer - Min 5 Years for BE/B. Tech and Min 10 Years for Diploma in Civil Engineering

Engineer/Material Testing Expert - More than 5 Years

Download WAPCOS Recruitment 2020 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for WAPCOS Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can send their CV in the prescribed proforma only at ahmedabadwapcos@gmail.com within 15 days from the date of advertisement i.e. on or before 24 November 2020. The Applicants should have a valid Indian Passport will be required at the time of joining.