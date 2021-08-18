WB Civil Services Prelims Exam 2021: Kolkata Metro to Ply Special Metro Services on Aug 22 @wbpsc.gov.in, Check Details

WB Civil Services Prelims Exam 2021: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released short notification regarding the WB Civil Services Prelims Exam 2021 regarding the facility of special metro services for the candidates. All such candidates who have to appear in the West Bengal Civil Services (Exe) etc. (Preliminary) Examinations 2021 can avail the facility of Special Metro Railway services on Sunday to take part in the prelims exam. Candidates applied for the West Bengal Civil Services (Exe) etc. (Preliminary) Examinations 2021 can check the short notification in this regards which is available on the official website of West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC)-i.e.wbpsc.gov.in.

According to the short notification released, West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has said that Kolkata Metro Rail Authorities have agreed to run Special Metro Rail Services on the day of Exam for smooth and hassle movement of candidates sitting for the West Bengal Civil Services (Exe) etc. (Preliminary) Examinations 2021.

Short notification further says," It is notified for information of all concerned that the KOLKATA METRO RAIL AUTHORITIES have agreed to run SPECIAL METRO RAILWAY SERVICES on Sunday, the 22nd August 2021 for smooth and hassle free movement of candidates sitting for the West Bengal Civil Services (Exe) etc. (Preliminary) Examinations 2021. Candidates can avail of the Special Services from 10:00 AM onwards on Production of ADMIT CARD for the Examination and SMART CARD."

It is noted that West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) is set to conduct the West Bengal Civil Services (Exe) etc. (Preliminary) Examinations 2021 on 22 August 2021. Candidates can check the short notification available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

