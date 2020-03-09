WB Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2020: 112 Vacancies for Clerk, Bank Assistant and Other Posts, Graduates Eligible

WB Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2020: West Bengal Cooperative Service Commission has invited applications for the recruitment of Clerk, Bank Assistant, Assistant Manager, Assistant-cum-Cashier –cum- Supervisor, Accounts Assistant, Junior Office Assistant, Field Supervisor and Junior Assistant in various cooperative institutes. Eligible candidates can apply for the post through official website from 04 March to 03 April 2020.
Notification Details
Notification Number – 01/2020
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Application – 04 March 2020 from 4 PM onwards
- Last Date of Application - 03 April 2020
WB Cooperative Bank Vacancy Details
Total Posts – 112
- Clerk Grade 3 – 13 Posts
- Bank Assistant Grade 3 – 34 Posts
- Assistant Grade B - 2 Posts
- Assistant-cum- Cashier-cum- Supervisor – 2 Posts
- Accounts Assistant – 1 Post
- Junior Office Assistant – 1 Post
- Field Supervisor (Male) Grade 3 – 1 Post
- Junior Assistant (Female) Grade 3 – 1 Post
Salary:
- Clerk Grade 3 – Rs. 21, 559
- Bank Assistant Grade 3 – Rs. 25, 595
- Assistant Grade B - Rs. 17, 552
- Assistant-cum- Cashier-cum- Supervisor – Rs. 19, 047
- Accounts Assistant – Rs. 25, 640
- Junior Office Assistant – Rs. 28, 708
- Field Supervisor (Male) Grade 3 – Rs. 20,000 for first three years. After 3 years Gross Pay Rs. 25,068
- Junior Assistant (Female) Grade 3 – Rs. 20,000 for first three years. After 3 years Gross Pay Rs. 24,968
Eligibility Criteria for Clerk, Bank Assistant and Other Posts
Educational Qualification and Experience:
Candidates seeking to apply for WB Cooperative Bank Jobs should be a graduate and must have Basisc Computer Knowledge.
Age Limit:
40 years for UR Candidates (45years in case of SC/ST and OBC Candidates) as on 01.01.2020. in lieu of 35 years for UR Candidates (40 years in case of SC/ST and OBC Candidates)
For more information, check detailed notification given below
Selection Procedure for WB Cooperative Bank Clerk, Bank Assistant and Other Posts
Selection will be done on the basis of online exam, subjective type exam and practical test.
How to Apply for WB Cooperative Bank Clerk, Bank Assistant and Other Posts Jobs 2020
The Eligible candidates can apply for the post through official website from 04 March 2020 from 4 PM onwards till 03 April 2020.
WB Cooperative Bank Recruitment Notification PDF
WB Cooperative Bank Online Application Link
Application Fee:
- UR – Rs. 200
- OBC – Rs. 200
- SC – Rs. 40
- ST – Rs. 40