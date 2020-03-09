WB Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2020: 112 Vacancies for Clerk, Bank Assistant and Other Posts, Graduates Eligible

WB Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2020: West Bengal Cooperative Service Commission has invited applications for the recruitment of Clerk, Bank Assistant, Assistant Manager, Assistant-cum-Cashier –cum- Supervisor, Accounts Assistant, Junior Office Assistant, Field Supervisor and Junior Assistant in various cooperative institutes. Eligible candidates can apply for the post through official website from 04 March to 03 April 2020.

Notification Details

Notification Number – 01/2020

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application – 04 March 2020 from 4 PM onwards

Last Date of Application - 03 April 2020

WB Cooperative Bank Vacancy Details

Total Posts – 112

Clerk Grade 3 – 13 Posts

Bank Assistant Grade 3 – 34 Posts

Assistant Grade B - 2 Posts

Assistant-cum- Cashier-cum- Supervisor – 2 Posts

Accounts Assistant – 1 Post

Junior Office Assistant – 1 Post

Field Supervisor (Male) Grade 3 – 1 Post

Junior Assistant (Female) Grade 3 – 1 Post

Salary:

Clerk Grade 3 – Rs. 21, 559

Bank Assistant Grade 3 – Rs. 25, 595

Assistant Grade B - Rs. 17, 552

Assistant-cum- Cashier-cum- Supervisor – Rs. 19, 047

Accounts Assistant – Rs. 25, 640

Junior Office Assistant – Rs. 28, 708

Field Supervisor (Male) Grade 3 – Rs. 20,000 for first three years. After 3 years Gross Pay Rs. 25,068

Junior Assistant (Female) Grade 3 – Rs. 20,000 for first three years. After 3 years Gross Pay Rs. 24,968

Eligibility Criteria for Clerk, Bank Assistant and Other Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Candidates seeking to apply for WB Cooperative Bank Jobs should be a graduate and must have Basisc Computer Knowledge.

Age Limit:

40 years for UR Candidates (45years in case of SC/ST and OBC Candidates) as on 01.01.2020. in lieu of 35 years for UR Candidates (40 years in case of SC/ST and OBC Candidates)

For more information, check detailed notification given below

Selection Procedure for WB Cooperative Bank Clerk, Bank Assistant and Other Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of online exam, subjective type exam and practical test.

How to Apply for WB Cooperative Bank Clerk, Bank Assistant and Other Posts Jobs 2020

The Eligible candidates can apply for the post through official website from 04 March 2020 from 4 PM onwards till 03 April 2020.

WB Cooperative Bank Recruitment Notification PDF

WB Cooperative Bank Online Application Link



Application Fee: