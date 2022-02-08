NHM WB Interview Schedule 2022 Out for Various Paramedical Posts @wbhealth.gov.in, Download PDF

West Bengal Health Department has released the Written Test, Computer Test and Viva-Voce schedule for various Paramedical Posts on its official website- wbhealth.gov.in. Check details.

NHM WB Interview Schedule 2022 : West Bengal Health Department has released the Written Test, Computer Test and Viva-Voce schedule for NHM Recruitment Process under South 24 Parganas. All such candidates who have applied for various Paramedical Posts including Laboratory Technician, Counsellor, Lady Counsellor, Technical Supervisor and other can check the details Computer Test / Interview Schedule available on the official website of WB Health- wbhealth.gov.in.

Candidates qualified successfully for these posts NHM Recruitment Process under South 24 Parganas can download the NHM WB Interview Schedule 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download NHM WB Interview Schedule 2022 Check Steps

Visit the official website i.e. www.wbhealth.gov.in. Go to the Career / Recruitment Section available on the home page. Click on the link "Written Test , Computer Test and Viva-Voce for NHM Recruitment Process under South 24 Parganas" given on the Home Page. A New Window will open where you will get the WB Health Interview Schedule 2021. Candidates should take print out of the schedule and save a copy for future reference.

According to the short notice released, West Bengal Health Department will conduct the written test/interview and computer test on 16th/17th February 2022.

The written test/interview and computer test for the posts including Laboratory Technician Blood Bank, Counsellor Blood Bank and Laboratory Technician and Counsellor will be held on 16 February 2022.

The written test/interview and computer test for the Lady Counselor, Laboratory Technician for ULBs and Technical Supervisor Blood Bank will be held on 17 February 2022.

Candidates qualified for the written test/interview and computer test round should note that they will have to present as per schedule/post with the original photo identity proof card i.e. Passport, Pan Card, Voter Card, Aadhar (Any of these) during their test.

Candidates will have to present with the documents as mentioned in the notification. You can download the NHM WB Interview Schedule 2022 directly with the link given below.