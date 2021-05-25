WB Health Revised Interview Schedule 2021 Released for 50 Nursing Staff Posts @wbhealth.gov.in, Check Details

WB Health Revised Interview Schedule 2021: West Bengal Health Department has released the Revised Interview Schedule for Nursing Staff Posts under Government of West Bengal, Office of the Principal, R.G. Kar Medical College, Kolkata. All such candidates who have to appear for the interview round for Nursing Staff Posts can check the revised interview schedule available on the official website of WB Health- wbhealth.gov.in.

As per the short notification released, West Bengal Health Department will conduct the interview for Nursing Staff Posts on 27 May 2021. Earlier the interview was postponed due to unavoidable circumstances. Now interview is rescheduled on 27 May 2021 at 12 p.m. at the venue LT-2, Platinum Jubilee Bldg. 2nd Floor.

As per the notification released, there were total 50 Posts of Nursing Officer is to be filled through the interview. Candidates with educational qualification including GNM/B.Sc (Nursing) can apply for these posts. Interested and eligible candidates can check the details notification/interview schedule available on the official website of West Bengal Health Department. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for WB Health Revised Interview Schedule 2021 for 50 Nursing Staff Posts





How to Download: WB Health Revised Interview Schedule 2021 for 50 Nursing Staff Posts