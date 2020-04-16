WB Police Excise Constable Result 2020 Announced @wbpolice.gov.in, Check Download Link for WBPRB Excise Constable Prelims Result

WB Police Excise Constable Result 2020: West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has announced the result of preliminary written test for recruitment to the post of Excise Constable (including Lady Excise Constables). All candidates, who had appeared in WB Police Excise Constable Exam on 24 November 2019 (Sunday), can download WB Police Excise Constable Result from the official website of West Bengal Police www.wbpolice.gov.in

WB Police Excise Constable Result Link is also given below. The candidates can download WB Excise Constable Result by selecting their permanent district and entering Application Sl. No. and Date of Birth.

WB Police Excise Constable Result Download Link

The selected candidates will appear for the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET). WB Police Excise Constable PET PMT details such as venue, date & time will be intimated to the candidates in due course.

All the candidates who qualify in the PMT & PET will, then, call for Final Written Test followed by interview, verification roll and medical exam.

How to Download WB Police Excise Constable Result 2020 ?

Go to official website of WB Police i.e. wbpolice.gov.in Click on the link ‘Result of Preliminary Written Test for the post of Excise Constable(including Lady Excise Constable) in the Subordinate Excise Service under Finance Department, Govt. of West Bengal, 2019’, appearing on the homepage. A new window will open where candidates are require to provide their details click on ‘Submit Button’ Download WBPRB Excise Constable Result 2019 and take a print out for future need

WBPRB Excise Constable Result Notice PDF

West Bengal had invited applications for the recruitment to the post of Excise Constable (including Lady Excise Constables) in the subordinate Excise service under Finance Department, Govt. of West Bengal, 2019 from 11March 2019 to 10 April 2019 through online mode. A total of 3000 vacancies were notified by the WB Police