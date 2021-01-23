WB Police Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 8632 Constable & Lady Constable Posts @wbpolice.gov.in, Earn upto 58,500/

WB Police Recruitment 2021: West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Constable and Lady Constable. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at wbpolice.gov.in.

Around 8632 vacancies will be recruited out of which 7440 vacancies are for Constable and 1192 are for Lady Constable Posts. The application window for submitting an application through on-line mode or downloading of off-line application form with a printed challan of Punjab National Bank (erstwhile United Bank of India)/India Post will remain operative for the period 22 January to 20 February 2021. However, the last date for depositing Application and/or Processing Fees only in respect of on-line applicants using Punjab National Bank (erstwhile United Bank of India) challan, will be 23 February 2021.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 22 January 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 20 February 2021

WB Police Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Total No. Of Vacancies - 8632

Constable- 7440 Posts

Lady Constable - 1192 Posts

WB Police Constable Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The applicant must have passed Madhyamik Examination from the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education or its equivalent. The applicant must be able to speak, read and write the Bengali language. However, this provision will not be applicable to the persons who are permanent residents of hill sub-divisions of Darjeeling and Kalimpong Districts. For the applicant of hill sub-divisions of Darjeeling and Kalimpong Districts, the provisions laid down in the West Bengal Official Language Act, 1961 will be applicable.

WB Police Constable Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 27 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Download WB Police Constable Recruitment 2021 Official Notification PDF Here

WB Police Constable Recruitment 2021 Apply Online

Selection Criteria WB Police Recruitment 2021

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of qualifying the Preliminary Written Test which will act as screening examination followed by the Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Final Written Examination and Interview to be conducted by the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board.

Exam Pattern

Preliminary Written Test (Full Marks - 100) : - Applicants provisionally considered eligible will have to appear in an MCQ based preliminary written test which is qualifying in nature. There would be 100 objective type questions having multiple choice (four choices) of answers carrying 01 (one) mark each. The duration of this test will be 1(one) hour. The question paper will be set in two languages (Bengali & Nepali)

Physical Measurement Test:

The physical standards (height and weight) of the candidates will be tested by using Electronic Machines of those who qualify in the Preliminary Written Test.

Physical Efficiency Test:

Candidates who qualify in PMT will be allowed to take part in PET as furnished below.

Serial Number Posts Event for PET Timing 1. Constable 1600 meters run 6 minutes 30 seconds 2. Lady Constable 800meters run 4 minutes

Final Written Test:

All the candidates who qualify in the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) & Physical Efficiency Test (PET) will be called to appear in the Final Written Examination to be conducted by the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board.

How to apply for WB Police Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 20 February 2021. After submitting the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

WB Police Recruitment 2021 Application Fee