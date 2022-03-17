WB Police SI Prelims Admit Card 2022 (Out) for Sub-Inspector & Sergeant Posts @wbpolice.gov.in, Download Link Here

WB Police SI Prelims Admit Card 2022 has been announced on its official website @wbpolice.gov.in. Check how to download WB Police SI Prelims Admit Card 2022 Link, Steps, Exam Date and other details below here.

WB Police SI Exam Date 2022: West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the admit card for recruitment to the post of SubInspector/Sub-Inspectress (Unarmed Branch) and Sergeant in Kolkata Police - 2021 on its website. Candidates who applied for WB Police SI Prelims 2021-22 Recruitment can download their admit cards from the official website of WBPRB.i.e. wbpolice.gov.in.

According to the notice, SubInspector/Sub-Inspectress (Unarmed Branch) and Sergeant in Kolkata Police - 2021

has been scheduled on 27 March 2022 2022 (Sunday) from 12:00 Noon to 1:30 PM. The e-Admit Cards have been uploaded on the website of West Bengal Police (www.wbpolice.gov.in) and West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (https://prb.wb.gov.in). Candidates can download WB Police SI Admit Card followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download WB Police SI Prelims Admit Card 2022?

1. Visit the official website of WBPRB.i.e. wbpolice.gov.in.

2. Click on the notification link that reads 'Recruitment to the post of Sub-Inspector / Sub-Inspectress(Unarmed Branch) and Sergeant in Kolkata Police 2021'.

3. Then, it will redirect you to the notice.

4. Then, click on the download link.

5. Enter your application number, date of birth, captcha and click on the submit button.

6. Then, the admit card will be displayed.

7. Download WB Police SI Prelims Admit Card 2022 and save it for future reference.

Instructions to follow:

The candidates appearing in the exam are required to produce the printout of their e-Admit Cards at the allotted venues for appearing in the said examination with proper proof of identity. Candidates can directly download WB Police SI Prelims Admit Card 2022 by clicking on the above link.

The candidates applied online will not get any paper admit card which shall be issued only in respect of offline candidates. The candidates are strongly advised against wearing sports shoes, sneakers, high-heeled footwear, or any other kind of shoes for they will be refused entry into the venue of the exam.