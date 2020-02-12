WB Police Warder Result 2019-20 Declared @wbpolice.gov.in, WB Police Warder PMT PET from 2 March

WB Police Warder Result 2019-20: West Bangal Police has released the result of Competitive Written Examination for recruitment to the post of Warder/Female Warder under Directorate of Correctional Services, Govt. of West Bengal 2019.

Candidates can check their WBP Warder Result on official website of West Bengal Police wbpolice.gov or directly by login using their Application Sl. No. and Date of Birth in the link given below.

WB Police Warder Result Download Link

Shortlisted candidates will now appear for Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET). WB Police Warder PMT and PET are scheduled to be held from 02 March to 06 March 2020 (7 AM Everyday) under 02 (two) Range Recruitment Boards i.e. Presidency Range Recruitment Board-I at SSF Bn. Parade Ground, Mangal Pandey Uddyan, P.O. - Barrackpore, Dist. - North 24 Pgs., Pin – 700120 and Presidency Range Recruitment Board-II at SAP 3rd Bn. Parade Ground, Mangal Pandey Uddyan, P.O. - Barrackpore, Dist. - North 24 Pgs., Pin - 700120.

Candidates are required to download WB Police Warder PMT PET Admit Card in order to appear for the test. The admit cards will be available from 20 February 2020 on official website of West Bengal Police .

WB Police Warder Exam was held on 15 September 2019 from 12:00 Noon to 1 PM. The online applications were invited for 816 posts of Male and Female Warder from 15 February to 14 March 2019.