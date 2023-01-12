WB SET Result 2023 Soon @wbcsc.org.in: Check Answer Key/Cut Off Marks Update

The West Bengal College Service Commission (WBCSC) will release the SET (State Level Eligibility Test) Result 2023 shortly on its official website-wbcsc.org.in. Download PDF.

WB SET Result 2023: The West Bengal College Service Commission (WBCSC) will release the SET (State Level Eligibility Test) Result 2023 shortly on its official website. All those candidates appeared in the SET (State Level Eligibility Test) Result 2023 conducted on 08 January 2023 will be able to check their Result through the official website of West Bengal College Service Commission (WBCSC) once it is uploaded. You are advised to check the official website for WB SET Result 2023 i.e.-wbcsc.org.in.

According to media reports, West Bengal College Service Commission (WBCSC) will release the SET (State Level Eligibility Test) Result 2023 on or before 30 January 2023.

You can download the WB SET Result 2023 through WB SET Answer Key Link given below.

Link To Download: WB SET Result 2023





It is noted that West Bengal College Service Commission (WBCSC) has conducted the

written exam for SET (State Level Eligibility Test) on 08 January 2023. The drive has been launched to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for the Eligibility for Assistant Professor only in West Bengal.

WBCSC has conduct SET (State Level Eligibility Test) in 33 subjects at various Test Centres of different Districts of West Bengal.

The Test consist of two papers and both the papers consist of only objective type

questions conducted in two separate sessions. In order to be considered for ‘Eligibility for Assistant Professor’, the candidate must have appeared in both the papers and secured the marks decided by the WBCSC on its official website.

Now after the successfully completion of the SET (State Level Eligibility Test), now WBCSC will release shortly the Question Papers, Answer Keys & Jumbling Formula of SET Exam on wbcsconline.in.

Candidates who have attended the exam can download WBCSE SET Answer Key after following the steps given below.

How To Download: WB SET Result/Answer Key 2023