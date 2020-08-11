WB SHFWS Exam Schedule 2020 for Laboratory Technician and other Posts Released @wbhealth.gov.in, Check Details

WB SHFWS Exam Date 2020: The West Bengal State Health for Family and Welfare Society (WBSHFWS) has released the Written Exam Schedule for the Laboratory Technician, Psychologist, Audiologist & Speech Therapist & Dental Technician Posts on its official website. All such candidates who have applied for these posts can check the Written exam Schedule available on the official website of WB Health - wbhealth.gov.in.

According to the short notification released by the West Bengal State Health for Family and Welfare Society (WBSHFWS), the written exam for the Laboratory Technician, Psychologist, Audiologist & Speech Therapist & Dental Technician Posts will be conducted on 18 August 2020. All such candidates applied for these posts can check the details of the Exam schedule available on the official web portal of West Bengal Health Department. It is noted that earlier the written exam for these posts was scheduled on 09 July 2020.

West Bengal State Health for Family and Welfare Society (WBSHFWS) has uploaded the list of short listed candidates for various posts. Candidates applied for these posts are required to follow the Schedule and should ensure their presence at the written exam venue accordingly.

You can check Exam schedule also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for WB SHFWS Exam Schedule 2020 for Laboratory Technician and other





How to Download: WB SHFWS Exam Schedule 2020 for Laboratory Technician and other