WB Teacher Recruitment 2020: Be ready for 16,500 teachers’ vacancies in West Bengal, Process to Commence in Dec/Jan

WB Teacher Recruitment 2020: If you are government job aspirant and waiting for Government Job Vacancies then there is good chance for you...Yes West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announce for 16,500 teachers vacancies to be initiated in the state soon.

According to the media reports, the recruitment process for WB Teacher Recruitment 2020 will take place from December and January in the state. It has been said that the selection process for WB Teacher Recruitment 2020 will be through offline interviews.

In a bid to fill these teacher posts, Chief Minister has directed the State Education Department to conduct offline examinations as early as possible. It is expected that the process will be initiated once the COVID-19 situation eases.

