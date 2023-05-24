wbchse.wb.gov.in Result 2023 Link: Check WBCHSE Madhyamik Passing Marks Theory and Practical Subject-wise

The West Bengal Madhyamik board also released the class 12th results today on May 24, 2023. Students who have appeared for the class 12th regular board exams can check and download their marks by entering the login details from the official websites - wbresults.nic.in, wbchse.nic.in, wbbse.org.

West Bengal Board HS Result 2023: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has declared the class 12th results 2023 today, May 24. The board releases the WB 12th results for Arts, Commerce and Science stream. The WB board declared the results in the press conference at 12 PM at the Rabindra Milan Mancha, 7th floor, Vidyasagar Bhavan of the council.

Students who have appeared for the class 12th regular board exams can check and download their marks by entering the necessary login credentials such as roll number and date of birth in the login window from the official websites - wbresults.nic.in, wbchse.nic.in, wbbse.org.

Along with the announcement of the class 12th results, the examination authority has also release the toppers list, pass percentage and other important result statistics on its official website. This year, around 8 lakh students have appeared for the class 12th exams.

WB Uchcha Madhyamik HS 2023 Result Division-Wise Marks

Students who have given the board exams can check the division-wise marks in the table given below:

Grades Marks O/ distinction 100 to 90 A 89 to 70 A/ First Division 69 to 60 B / Second Division 59 to 50 C/ Third Division 49 to 34 D/ Improvement 35 & below

What are the minimum passing marks required to pass the West Bengal Board class 12th results 2023?

As per the grading system followed, students who have given the West Bengal Uchcha Madhyamik exam for the academic year of 2023 need to score a minimum of 33% marks in each subject and overall in order to be considered for further admissions.

What is the grading system in West Bengal HS Result 2023?

In the WB Class 12th result 2023, students are also provided grades in their class 12th marksheet. Check the grading system table below -

Remarks Grade Excellent A+ Very Good A Good B Satisfactory C Disqualified D

