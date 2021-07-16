WBPRB Kolkata Police SI Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 330 Sub Inspector and Sergeant Posts @wbpolice.gov.in from 19 July

West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) is hiring 330 Sub-Inspector/Sub-Inspectress (Unarmed Branch) and Sergeant in Kolkata Police. Check Details Here.

Kolkata Police SI Recruitment 2021: West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Sub-Inspector/Sub-Inspectress (Unarmed Branch) and Sergeant in Kolkata Police on its official website - wbpolice.gov.in. Online/Offline applications will be invited from 19 July to 19 August 2021.

A total of 330 vacancies are available of which 181 are for Sub-Inspector of Kolkata Police, 27 for Sub-Inspectress

of Kolkata Police and 122 for Sub-Inspectress of Kolkata Police Posts

The candidates can check eligibility criteria in detail, method of selection, scheme of examination, procedure for submission of application and other terms & conditions below.

Important Date

Starting Date of Application - 19 July 2021

Last Date of Application - 19 August 2021

The last date of deposit of Application and/or Processing Fees in respect of only the applicants applying through on-line mode using Punjab National Bank Challan - 21 August 2021 during banking hours due to technical reasons.

Vacancy Details

Sub-Inspector - 181 Posts

Sub-Inspectress - 17 Posts

Sergeant - 122 Posts

Kolkata Police SI Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised university or its equivalent

Language:

The applicant must be able to speak, read and write in Bengali. However, this provision will not be applicable to the persons who are permanent residents of hill sub divisions of Darjeeling and Kalimpong Districts.

Kolkata Police SI Age Limit:

The applicant must not be less than 20 (Twenty) years old and must not be more than 27 (Twenty Seven) years old as on 01.01.2021. The upper age limit shall be relaxed by 05 (five) years for the candidates belonging to the categories of Scheduled Castes (SC) & Scheduled Tribes (ST) and by 03 (Three) years for the candidates belonging to the category of Other Backward Classes (OBC).

The upper age limit for the Departmental candidates of Kolkata Police only shall be relaxable upto 35 years which shall further be relaxed by 5 (Five) years in case of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes candidates and by 3 (Three) years in the case of Other Backward Classes candidates.

Selection Process for Kolkata Police SI Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of:

Preliminary Examination which will act as screening examination Physical Measurement Test (PMT) Physical Efficiency Test (PET) Final Combined Competitive Examination Personality Test

How to Apply for Kolkata Police Recruitment 2021 ?



Eligible and interested candidates can submit application forms through on-line or off line modes during the period from 19 July 2021 to 19 August 2021 (5 PM).

Application Fee:

All categories except Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe (of West Bengal only) - Rs. 270

Scheduled Caste and ST (West Bengal only) - Rs. 200/-

Kolkata Police Notification Download

Information to applicants for "on-line" Submission.

Information to applicants for "off-line" Submission.