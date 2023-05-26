WBJEE Result 2023 Declared: Check Steps to Access, Tie-Breaking Rules Here

WBJEE Result 2023 Declared: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has declared the results for WBJEE today i.e. May 26, 2023, in a press conference. Students must note that the result link will be activated at 4.00 PM. Candidates will have to enter their login credentials i.e. application number and date of birth to access the result.
Shortlisted candidates must proceed with the WBJEE 2023 counselling process and lock in their preferred college and course. In case, two or more candidates get similar scores, the authorities will use the tie-breaking rule to select the candidate. The tie-breaking policy of the board can be checked here.
Check Updates on WBJEE Result 2023 Here!
|
How many students qualified for WBJEE 2023 exam?
According to the data shared, a total of 96,913 candidates have qualified for the exam.
Updated as on May 26, 2023, at 4.22 PM
WBJEE Results 2023: Get Direct Link Here
Updated as on May 26, 2023, at 4.14 PM
WBJEE 2023 Result Link Activated
The result link has been activated at wbjeeb.nic.in.
Updated as on May 26, 2023, at 4.12 PM
WBJEE Result 2023 LIVE: Mamta Banerjee Shares Tweet for Candidates
Updated as on May 26, 2023, at 4.08 PM
wbjee.nic.in result 2023 Overall Pass Percentage
The overall pass percentage of WBJEE 2023 is 99.4%.
Updated as on May 26, 2023, at 4.03 PM
West Bengal JEE 2023 Result: List of Official websites
Updated as on May 26, 2023, at 4.00 PM
WBJEE Result 2023: Bratya Basu Pens a Tweet for Candidates
Updated as on May 26, 2023, at 3.56 PM
How to Check WBJEE 2023 Result?
The authorities will activate the result link today at 4.00 PM. Those who appeared in exam can follow the below-mentioned steps to access the scorecard-
Updated as on May 26, 2023, at 3.50 PM
WBJEE 2023 Counselling Dates
WBJEE counselling dates will be announced soon by the authorities.
Updated as on May 26, 2023, at 3.47 PM
WBJEE Topper List 2023: Check Top 10 Rank Holders
Rank 1: Md Sahil Akhtar
Updated as on May 26, 2023, at 3.46 PM
Is WBJEE 2023 Result Declared?
Yes, the authorities have announced the WBJEE result 2023 in a press conference. However, the link to access the scorecard will be activated at 4.00 PM.
Updated as on May 26, 2023, at 3.31 PM
WBJEE 2023 Important Dates
|
Particulars
|
Dates
|
WBJEE exam date 2023
|
April 30, 2023
|
Result declaration
|
May 26, 2023, at 4.00 PM
WBJEE Result 2023: Check Tie-Breaking Policy
This policy is exercised when 2 or more candidates secure the same marks.
- The candidate who scores higher aggregate marks in physics and chemistry will be shortlisted.
- The one who secures higher marks in physics will be given priority
- Older candidates will get preference.
WBJEE Result 2023: Check Steps to Download Scorecard
WBJEE 2023 result is going to be released today at 4.00 PM. Candidates who appeared in the exam conducted on April 30, 2023, can access the mark sheet on the official website by following the below-mentioned steps-
- Step 1: Visit the official website of WBJEEB i.e. wbjeeb.nic.in
- Step 2: On the homepage, click on WBJEE result 2023 link
- Step 3: Enter the login credentials
- Step 4: The scorecard will be displayed on the screen
- Step 5: View and download the same
- Step 6: Keep at least 2 hard copies for future reference
Also Read: pseb.ac.in Result 2023 OUT, Direct Link Tomorrow at 8 AM: Check Punjab Board 10th Class ਨਤੀਜਾ and Download Marksheet