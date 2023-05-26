WBJEE Result 2023 Declared: Check Steps to Access, Tie-Breaking Rules Here

How many students qualified for WBJEE 2023 exam? According to the data shared, a total of 96,913 candidates have qualified for the exam. WBJEE Results 2023: Get Direct Link Here Download Scorecard Here WBJEE 2023 Result Link Activated The result link has been activated at WBJEE Result 2023 LIVE: Mamta Banerjee Shares Tweet for Candidates Congratulations to the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination 2023 toppers and successful candidates from West Bengal and all over the country.

I am extremely happy that 53% of total successful candidates are from West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education.

This year… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) May 26, 2023

wbjee.nic.in result 2023 Overall Pass Percentage The overall pass percentage of WBJEE 2023 is 99.4%.

wbjeeb.in

wbresults.nic.in

WBJEE Result 2023: Bratya Basu Pens a Tweet for Candidates পশ্চিমবঙ্গ জয়েন্ট এন্ট্রান্স পরীক্ষা ২০২৩-এর ফল প্রকাশিত হলো আজ। ৯৭ হাজার ৫২৪ জন পরীক্ষার্থীর মধ্যে সাফল্যের হার ৯৯.৪%। সফল ছাত্রছাত্রীদের আমি আন্তরিক অভিনন্দন এবং শুভেচ্ছা জানাই। তোমাদের সোনালী ভবিষ্যৎ হোক, স্বপ্নকে ছুঁয়ে আসুক তোমাদের জীবন, মানুষের মতো মানুষ হও। — Bratya Basu (@basu_bratya) May 26, 2023

How to Check WBJEE 2023 Result? The authorities will activate the result link today at 4.00 PM. Those who appeared in exam can follow the below-mentioned steps to access the scorecard- Step 1 : Visit the official website of WBJEEB i.e. wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on WBJEE result 2023 link

Step 3 : Enter the login credentials

Step 4: The scorecard will be displayed on the screen

Step 5 : View and download the same

Step 6: Keep at least 2 hard copies for future reference

WBJEE 2023 Counselling Dates WBJEE counselling dates will be announced soon by the authorities.

WBJEE Topper List 2023: Check Top 10 Rank Holders Rank 1: Md Sahil Akhtar

Rank 2: Soham Das

Rank 3: Sara Mukherjee

Rank 4: Souhartldhya Dandapat

Rank 5: Ayan Goswami

Rank 6: Aritra Ambudh Dutta

Rank 7: Kintan Saha

Rank 8: Sagnik Nandy

Rank 9: Raktim Kundu

Rank 10: Sriraj Chandra

Is WBJEE 2023 Result Declared? Yes, the authorities have announced the WBJEE result 2023 in a press conference. However, the link to access the scorecard will be activated at 4.00 PM.