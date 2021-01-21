WBMSC Sub Asst Engineer Interview Admit Card 2021 OUT @mscwb.org, here’s download link

WBMSC Sub Asst Engineer Interview Admit Card 2021: West Bengal Municipal Service Commission has released the WBMSC Sub Asst Engineer Interview Admit Card 2021 at its official website. Candidates applied for WBMSC Sub Asst Engineer Recruitment 2020 against the advertisement number 08 of 2020 will be able to download their admit cards through the official website of WBMSC.i.e.mscwb.org.

WBMSC Sub Asst Engineer Interview 2021 is scheduled to be held on 27, 28, 29 and 30 January 2021. The provisionally selected candidates are required to download the admit card through the official website and appear for interview along with photo id and hard copy of admit card on the day of Interview.

How and Where to Download WBMSC Sub Asst Engineer Interview Admit Card 2021?

Visit the official website.i.e.mscwb.org. Click on Admit Card Section available on the homepage. It will redirect you to a window where all notifications will be displayed. Click on WBMSC Sub Asst Engineer Interview Admit Card 202 Select Post, enter your application number and click on submit button. The WBMSC Sub Asst Engineer Interview Admit Card 2021 will be displayed. Download WBMSC Sub Asst Engineer Interview Admit Card 2021 and save it for future reference.

Download WBMSC Sub Asst Engineer Interview Admit Card 2021

In case of any candidate unable to download the letter of personality test/interview may contact the office of the West Bengal Municipal Service Commission on 21 and 22 January 2021 between 11 AM to 4 PM. Along with ID and admit card of written exam. Candidates can directly download WBMSC Sub Asst Engineer Interview Admit Card 2021 by clicking on the above link.

