JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Meet our Jury!

WBP Constable Result 2021-22 (Out) @wbpolice.gov.in: Check Cut-Off, West Bengal Police Download Link Here

WBP Constable Result has been released by West Bengal Police Recruitment Board at wbpolice.gov.in. Candidates can check cut-off, download link, steps to download the result here.

Created On: Mar 11, 2022 10:54 IST
Modified On: Mar 11, 2022 17:42 IST
WBP Result 2022
WBP Result 2022

WB Police Constable Result 2021: West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) or West Bengal Police (WBP) has released the result of the online exam held for the post of Constables & Lady Constables. The said exam was conducted on 26 September 2021. Those who have attended the exam can download WBP Result from the official website -wbpolice.gov.in.

WBP Constable Result Link is given below for the convenience of the candidates. You  can also download WB Police Constable Result by clicking below:

WB Police Constable Result Download Link

WB Police Constable Cut-Off

Category Cut-Off Marks
General (Male) 41.25
General (Female) 31.71
SC (Male) 30.5
SC (Female) 16.25
ST (Male) 24.5
ST (Female) 16
OBC A (Male) 30.75
OBC A (Female) 16.5
OBC B (Male) 37.25
OBC B (Female) 26.75

How to Download WB Police Result 2021?

  1. Go to the official website of WBPRB i.e.wbpolice.gov.in.
  2. Click on 'Result of Preliminary Written Test for the post of Constable and Lady Constable in West Bengal Police 2020'
  3. Select your 'District',
  4. Enter your Roll Number and Date of Birth
  5. Download WB Police Constable Result

WB Police Constable PET PMT 2022 ?

Shortlisted candidates will now call for  Physical Measurement Test (PMT) Physical Efficiency Test (PET). 

WBP Constable PMT - The physical standards (height and weight) of the candidates will be tested by using Electronic Machines of those who qualify in the Preliminary Written Test.

WBP Constable PET - Candidates who qualify in PMT will be allowed to take part in PET.

As per the official website, "The criteria for in respect of female candidates for recruitment to the post of lady constables in West Bengal Police has been amended vide g. o. no. 286-pl/pb/14m-05/16 (pt.-v) dated 08.02.2022 of home & hill affairs department, police establishment branch, the government of Best Bengal. as per the amended rule the female candidates have to complete 800 (eight hundred) meters run in 4 minutes 30 seconds. The board will apply the amended criteria in the ongoing recruitment process for filling up of 1192 posts of lady constables in West Bengal Police-2020

Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

1 + 8 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.