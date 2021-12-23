WBPRB WBNVF Admit Card 2021 Released @wbpolice.gov.in, Download Link Here

WBPRB WBNVF Admit Card 2021: West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the admit card for recruitment to the post of Agragami (WBNVF) in civil defense organization. All candidates who appeared in the WBPRB WBNVF Exam 2021 can download their admit card from the official website of WBPRB.i.e.wbpolice.gov.in.

The exam is scheduled to be held on 26 December 2021 (Sunday) from 12:00 Noon to 1:00 PM. The candidates can download their admit cards by using their application number and date of birth. The candidates can download admit cards by following the easy steps given below.

How to Download WBPRB WBNVF Admit Card 2021?

Visit the official website of WBPRB.i.e. wbpolice.gov.in. Click on the notification that reads ‘Recruitment of WBNVF Agragami in Civil Defence Organisation, WB,2019’ flashing on the homepage. It will redirect to the new page. Click on the link that ‘Download e-Admit Cards’. Then, Click on ‘CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR WRITTEN EXAMINATION FOR THE POST OF AGRAGAMI (WBNVF) IN CIVIL DEFENCE ORGANISATION, WEST BENGAL’. Enter application number, date of birth and click on submit button. Then, the WBPRB WBNVF Admit Card 2021 will be displayed. Download WBPRB WBNVF Admit Card 2021 and save it for future reference.

Download WBPRB WBNVF Admit Card 2021

The candidates shall have to produce the printout of their e-Admit Cards at the allotted venues for appearing in the said written examination with proper and original proof of identity. Candidates are directed to carry identical photographs along with proof of identity as mentioned in the Admit Card for the written examination.

Neither any paper Admit card for written examination will be issued or sent by post to the candidates who have applied online nor will it be made available from the office of the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board. The candidates are also advised to visit the website of West Bengal Police on a regular basis for further details.