WBPSC 2020 WBJS Prelims & Other Forthcoming Exams Postponed Tentatively Scheduled from 3 Sept until further orders, Check Details Here

WBPSC 2020 WBJS Prelims & Other Forthcoming Exams: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released an important notice regarding the postponement of recruitment exams tentatively scheduled to be held from 3 September till the further orders. All candidates are advised to keep a track on the official website for latest updates.

According to the notice released on WBPSC Website, The commission has postponed the forthcoming written exams including Judicial Services, WBPSC ICDS Supervisor 2020 and Others due to arising situation of the COVID-19 pandemic in the State and the consequent dislocation of public transport including Railway Services. The Revised Schedule of examinations will be published on the official website as soon as practicable, after the restoration of the essential services.

On 4 August, The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) had released the revised schedule for forthcoming exams including WBJS Exam,2020 (Preliminary), ICDS 2020, MVI(NT) of Transport Department, Librarian Govt. Engineering & Technology Colleges under Higher Education Dept., Librarian Govt. Colleges under Higher Education Dept and others. All candidates are advised to stay tuned on wbpsc.gov.in/jagranjosh.com for latest updates and gear up themselves for the upcoming exams.

The Public Service Commission, West Bengal will hold the West Bengal Judicial Service Examination, 2020 in accordance with the existing rules for recruitment to the posts in West Bengal Judicial Service.

WBPSC Judicial Services Exam 2020 will be held in three successive stages, viz., Prelims (MCQ Type), Mains (Conventional Type – Written) and Personality Test. The candidate qualifies in prelims will be called for the further recruitment process to recruit 26 vacancies. The date of the exams will be communicated to the candidates.

