WBPSC AE Recruitment 2021 for Assistant Engineer Electrical Post @wbpsc.gov.in, Apply till Feb 01

WBPSC AE Recruitment 2021 Notification: Public Service Commission, West Bengal has invited online application for 34 Post of Assistant Engineer Electrical under Public Work Department, Government of West Bengal. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 01 February 2021.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including Degree in Electrical Engineering from a recognized University or equivalent qualifications can apply for WBPSC AE Recruitment 2021 Notification.

In a bid to apply for WBPSC AE Recruitment 2021 Notification, interested and eligible candidates can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.



Notification Details for WBPSC AE Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Advertisement No.21/2020

Important Date for WBPSC AE Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Commencement of online applications: 11th January 2021

Closing date for receipt of online application: 1st February 2021

Last date of payment of fees: 1st February 2021

Last date for payment of fees Offline in Branches of UBI : 2nd February2021

Last date for Generation of Payment Challans by : 1st February 2021

Branches of UBI



Vacancy Details for WBPSC AE Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Assistant Engineer Electrical-34 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for WBPSC AE Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Degree in Electrical Engineering from a recognized University or equivalent qualifications.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the post.

Scheme of Examination for WBPSC AE Recruitment 2021 Notification:

The examination will consist of two parts – written & interview. Written part will bear total marks of 200 and that in the interview 100 marks.

Pay for WBPSC AE Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Rs.15, 600/- – Rs.42, 000/- (P.B. – 4A) plus Grade Pay of Rs. 5, 400/- (unrevised).

WBPSC AE Recruitment 2021 Notification: PDF





How to Apply for WBPSC AE Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can submit the online application with the official websites -swbpsc.gov.in on or before 1st February 2021.