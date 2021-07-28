WBPSC Audit and Accounts Service Admit Card 2021 Out @wbpsc.gov.in, Download Prelims Call Letter Here

WBPSC Audit and Accounts Service Admit Card 2021 has been released West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) on wbpsc.gov.in. Download Here.

WBPSC Audit and Accounts Service Admit Card 2021: The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the admit card of West Bengal Audit and Accounts Service Recruitment (Preliminary) Examination, 2020. Candidates can download WBPSC Admit Card from the official website of WBPSC i.e.wbpsc.gov.in.

WBPSC Audit and Accounts Service Admit Card Link is given below. The candidates can download WB Audit and Accounts Service Admit Card, directly, through the link below:

WBPSC Audit and Accounts Service Admit Card Download Link 2021

The exam will be conducted on 07 August, 2021 (Saturday) from 12:00 NOON to 2:30 PM simultaneously at KOLKATA & DARJEELING centres

Those who qualify in the prelims exam will be called for the mains exam. WBPSC Audit and Accounts Main Examination will be held in Kolkata only. The schedule for the Main Examination will be announced later. The Personality Test will be held thereafter in the office of the Public Service Commission, West Bengal, in Kolkata.

Final Merit List shall be prepared on the basis of aggregate marks obtained by the candidates in Main Examination and

Personality Test

How to Download WBPSC Audit and Accounts Service Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to official website of WBPSC - wbpsc.gov.in Click on the link ‘ DOWNLOAD ADMIT-CARD (FOR WRITTEN/ SCREENING TEST)’ A new page will be opened, go to ‘CLICK HERE’ given against ‘ADMIT CARD OF WEST BENGAL AUDIT AND ACCOUNTS SERVICE RECTT.(PRELIMINARY) EXAMINATION, 2020 (ADVT. NO. 17/2020)’ Enter your enrollment number or first name and date of birth Click on ‘Search’ Button Download WBPSC Audit and Accounts Service Call Letter

The recruitment is being done to fill up 50 vacancies in the West Bengal Audit and Accounts Service.