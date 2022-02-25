WBPSC Clerkship Type Test Date 2022 Released @wbpsc.gov.in, Check Details Here

West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the Computer based Type Test date for the Clerkship Examination on its official website- wbpsc.gov.in. Check details here.

WBPSC Clerkship Type Test Date 2022 : West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the notice regarding the Computer based type test date for the Clerkship Examination 2019. Candidates who have qualified successfully for the Computer bases Type test for Clerkship Examination can check the WBPSC Clerkship Type Date 2022 notice available on the official website of WBPSC- wbpsc.gov.in.

According to the short notice released, Commission has decided to hold the Computer based type test of the eligible candidates tentatively on 26.03.2022 and 27.03.2022.Exam will be conducted in multiple shifts in venues across Kolkata.

Candidates qualified for the Computer based type test for Clerkship Examination 2019 can download the WBPSC Clerkship Type Test Date 2022 schedule from the official website after following these steps given below.

How to Download WBPSC Clerkship Type Test Date 2022 Check Steps

Visit the official website of WBPSC.i.e. wbpsc.gov.in. Go to the What's New Section on the home page. Click on ‘IMPORTANT NOTICE REGARDING CLERKSHIP EXAMINATION, 2019 [ADV.NO.5/2019]'flashing on the homepage. You will get the PDF of the WBPSC Clerkship Type Test Date 2022 in a new window. Download WBPSC Clerkship Type Test Date 2022 and save it for future reference.

Candidates should note that Commission will release details Schedule and venue of Computer based Type Test on its official website. Candidates will be able to check the other details including Evaluation Criterion, General Instructions and Guidelines, link for online typing practice etc in due course on the official website.

