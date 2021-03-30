WBPSC Interview Schedule 2021 Released for Information and Cultural Officer Post @ Call Letter Link Available Here

WBPSC Cultural Officer Interview Schedule 2021: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the interview schedule for the Sub-Divisional Information and Cultural Officer post against Advt. No. 25/2018 on its official website. Candidates who have qualified for the interview round for the Sub-Divisional Information and Cultural Officer post can check the details interview schedule available on the official website of West Bengal Public Service Commission -pscwbapplication.in.



West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) will conduct the interview for Sub-Divisional Information and Cultural Officer post against Advt. No. 25/2018 from 05 April 2021 onwards. Candidates can check their details Roll Number wise interview schedule with Reporting Time/Time of Interview which will be conducted from 05 to 19 April 2021.

Candidates who have to appear for the interview round for Sub-Divisional Information and Cultural Officer post should note that they can download their Admit Card for Interview round from 30 March 2021.

All such candidates qualified for interview round for the post of Sub-Divisional Information and Cultural Officer in the West Bengal Sub-Ordinate Information and Cultural Service under the Information and Cultural Affairs Department, Govt. of W.B. can check the details interview schedule available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for WBPSC Interview Schedule 2021 for Information and Cultural Officer Post





How to Download: WBPSC Interview Schedule 2021 for Information and Cultural Officer Post