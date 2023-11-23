WBPSC Exam Schedule 2023 Out For Instructor Posts at wbpsc.gov.in: Check Hall Ticket Download Date

WBPSC Exam Date 2023: WBPSC has released the exam schedule for the Instructor and Storekeeper (Technical) posts on the official website wbpsc.gov.in. Download Hall Tickets from this date.

WBPSC Exam Schedule 2023 Out: The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the screening test schedule for the Screening Test/Practical test for the posts of Instructor in different Trades and Storekeeper (Technical) on its official website. The Commission has also uploaded the details of the admit card download date for the above written exams.

All such candidates who have applied successfully for the Instructor in different Trades and Storekeeper (Technical) at Govt. I.T.I.s under Administrative Control of Directorate of Industrial Training can download the detailed schedule available on the official website of WBPSC-wbpsc.gov.in.

Commission is set to conduct the screening test for the Instructor and Storekeeper (Technical) posts from December 9, 2023 onwards. You can download the detailed screening test schedule directly from the link given below.

According to the short notice released, the Commission will conduct the screening test for the posts of Instructor indifferent Trades and Storekeeper (Technical) at Govt. I.T.I.s under Administrative Control of Directorate of Industrial Training under the Technical Education, Training & Skill Development Department from December 9 to 11, 2023.

All those candidates who have to appear in the screening test for the above posts can download the detailed schedule from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download WBPSC Exam Schedule 2023?

Step 1 : Visit the official website of West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC)-wbpsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to the what's new section on the home page.

Step 3: Click on the link SCHEDULE OF FORTHCOMING SCREENING TEST (PART-II/PRACTICAL TEST) FOR RECTT. TO THE POST OF INSTRUCTOR IN DIFFERENT TRADES & STOREKEEPER (TECHNICAL) AT GOVT. I.T.I.S UNDER ADMINISTRATIVE CONTROL OF DIRECTORATE OF INDUSTRIAL TRAINING UNDER THE TECHNICAL EDUCATION, TRAINING & SKILL DEVELOPMENT DEPARTMENT, GOVT. OF W.B. [ADVT. NO. 5(1&2)/2020] on the home page.

Step 4: You will get the pdf of the required schedule in a new window.

Step 5: Download and save it for future reference.

WBPSC Screening Test 2023: Overview

The Commission is set to conduct the written exam for the Instructor and Storekeeper (Technical) posts on from December 9 to 11, December. Exams for various trades including Mechanic Motor, Vehicle (MMV), Turner, Draughtsman (Civil) and Fitter are scheduled on December 9, 2023.

Exams for the trades including Mechanic Diesel, Surveyor, Electrician, Machinist and Refrigeration & Air Conditioning Mechanic will be held on December 10, 2023. The exam for the trades including Wireman, Welder, Carpenter, Machinist (Grinder), Plumber, Cutting &

Sewing, Electronics Mechanic and Store Keeper (Technical) is scheduled on December 11, 2023.

Download WBPSC Test Hall Ticket By Using Login Credential

The Commission will upload the hall ticket for the above posts on December 1, 2023 on its official website. Candidates can download their e-admit card for the said Practical Test from the Commission’s official website www.wbpsc.gov.inon from December 1, 2023 afterwards. You will have to provide your login credentials to the link on the official website.

In case, any candidate fails to download their own e-admit card for the Practical Test, they can download the complete list of the eligible candidates where their name is featuring and appear at the venue for the Practical Test with the proof of their identity [PAN Card/Aadhaar Card/EPIC etc.] and 2(two) copies of their own photograph.