WBPSC Recruitment 2023: Notification Out For Fishery Field Assistant Posts, Check Eligibility

WBPSC Fishery Field Assistant Recruitment 2023: The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has published indicative notification for the posts of Fishery Field Assistant on its official website. Check short notice pdf, eligibility and others.

WBPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification: The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released a short notice regarding the posts of Fishery Field Assistant on its official website. The closing date for receipt of application for these posts is November 1, 2023. Applications can be submitted through online mode from October 11, 2023 at Commission’s website

https:// wbpsc.gov.in.

The Commission has published the indicative notification for the recruitment of 50 posts of Fishery Field Assistant on its official website. The Commission will release the detailed advertisement regarding the recruitment drive including eligibility, selection process, how to apply and others updates shortly on its official website.

WBPSC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Applications can be submitted for these posts from October 11, 2023 at -https:// wbpsc.gov.in.

The closing date for receipt of application for these posts is November 1, 2023.



WBPSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

A total of 50 posts of Fishery Field Assistant are to be filled through the recruitment drive.

Vacancy Breakup

Category Posts U.R. 19 O.B.C.‘A’ 5 O.B.C. ‘B’ 4 SC 10 ST 3 PD UR 2 PD SC 1 MSP 1 EWS UR 5

WBPSC Educational Qualification 2023

Detailed information regarding age limit, qualifications, scale of pay, closing date

etc. will be available on the Commission’s website at: https:// wbpsc.gov.in on September 27, 2023.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



How To Download: WBPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification

Visit the official website of West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC)-wbpsc.gov.in.

Go to the Announcements Section on the home page.

Click on the link - ‘ Notification for WBPSC Recruitment 2023' available on the home page.

Now you will get the pdf of the detailed notification in a new window.

Download and save the notification for your future reference.



WBPSC Recruitment 2023 Apply Online

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.